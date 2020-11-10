Just a reminder about all the great forums to post in here

fishfanmiami
Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
If you are like me the first place you go is the main Dolphins Football forum but we have many other great forums going as well about the upcoming draft , college sports , other sports and NFL players that are not on the Dolphins plus general NFL news so check them out too and post good stuff there when you come across it
The Draft Forum
General NFL forum
College Sports forum
And don't forget our Lounge if you just want to have fun and not talk football
Makes it easier to find the content you are looking for
Have fun and Go Dolphins
The Draft Forum
General NFL forum
College Sports forum
College Sports Forum
Who should be the National Champs? Make the final 64? Omaha? Talk about it here!
finheaven.com
And don't forget our Lounge if you just want to have fun and not talk football
Finheaven Lounge
Talk about anything in this board. Sit back, relax, and have fun! Just remember, TOS applies!
finheaven.com
Makes it easier to find the content you are looking for
Have fun and Go Dolphins