Just a Reminder to Tua Haters

A

anthonyvfrancis1989

Players see growth and improvement year-to-year early in their careers, especially at the QB position. It seems so many people are hanging on Allen’s nuts, and hating Tagovailoa for not putting up blockbuster numbers.

Everyone hang on, take a deep breath, and enjoy the positive things this kid is doing. The future looks bright.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

The only thing Tua needs to improve on is pushing the ball down the field.

Of course, naysayers don't want to point out his downfield targets have been 4th - 7th stringers at WR a majority of the time. You can't expect 4+ deep balls to Gesicki every game.
 
D

Durango2020

A lot of fans are just being reactive based on how Herbert is doing this season thinking that he would do the same if Dolphins picked him. If Herbert was doing horrible this year we would not hear as much anti-Tua commentary. I also believe Herber would not put up same numbers here and would struggle more due to lack of offensive capabilities (no real run game and poor receiving corps). I think people need to have some patience and allow Tua to grow with this team just like Buffalo did with Allen.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I don't think there are more than one or two actual Tua haters on the board... so you are being a bit hyperbolic, but that's okay... Tua will get there with more seasoning.
 
A

anthonyvfrancis1989

mandal24 said:
Josh Allen has a cannon. Tua has one of the weaker arms in the league. That concerns me.
Is this based on Madden ratings, or do you have some evidence of this? Tua hasn’t shown me signs of one of the weaker arms in the league. Albeit, his accuracy is more influential in his game than his strength, I don’t take that as a knock on his deep ball ability.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

anthonyvfrancis1989 said:

Players see growth and improvement year-to-year early in their careers, especially at the QB position. It seems so many people are hanging on Allen’s nuts, and hating Tagovailoa for not putting up blockbuster numbers.

Everyone hang on, take a deep breath, and enjoy the positive things this kid is doing. The future looks bright.
Maybe a little OT, and, yes, there appear to be TT haters (AKA trolls), BUT there are also TT apologists who see any up-positive (is that a word) as a hater. For example, TT has not played well. Yes, some of that is rookie, some is the WRs, and others. In spite of that, he hasn't played well consistently. (This is where the apologists say 'NO QB plays well consistently').

Look, I'm a TT fan. Everything I see tells me he'll be much better next year. He's made fewer mistakes as the season progressed and the game seems to have slowed for him, but I still expect the apologists to call me a hater. It's just too easy to tag someone who disagrees as a 'hater' or 'apologist.' Here is where TT and Tannehill are similar. Same responses to them. Haters and apologists and those of us in the middle (AKA, realists) are placed in one of those groups, often changing from thread to thread. Another place TT and Tannehill are similar. There's is/was a group claiming anyone who blamed the OC was making excuses, or, anyone not admitting the OL wasn't good 'didn't understand football. Sound familiar?

It is possible to love TT, but admit his weaknesses WITHOUT that meaning I want RF to start. It IS possible to be confident TT is the future and want him to start IN SPITE of his rookie flaws. FH needs are less emotional investment in opinions and more realization comments are always either/or.

I agree, sit back, relax, and let it play out. TT is the guy.
 
Namor

Namor

I'm just wondering,if we ever win the Super Bowl....What will we bitch at each other about,then?
 
M

mandal24

anthonyvfrancis1989 said:
Is this based on Madden ratings, or do you have some evidence of this? Tua hasn’t shown me signs of one of the weaker arms in the league. Albeit, his accuracy is more influential in his game than his strength, I don’t take that as a knock on his deep ball ability.
Hm I don't play Madden. It's pretty evident to me a lot of his throws lack velocity. I generally see a weaker-than-average arm. But that's okay, Brees doesn't have a strong arm and he's doing just fine!
 
