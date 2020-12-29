Just a Reminder to Tua Haters

anthonyvfrancis1989 said:

Players see growth and improvement year-to-year early in their careers, especially at the QB position. It seems so many people are hanging on Allen’s nuts, and hating Tagovailoa for not putting up blockbuster numbers.



Everyone hang on, take a deep breath, and enjoy the positive things this kid is doing. The future looks bright. Click to expand...

Maybe a little OT, and, yes, there appear to be TT haters (AKA trolls), BUT there are also TT apologists who see any up-positive (is that a word) as a hater. For example, TT has not played well. Yes, some of that is rookie, some is the WRs, and others. In spite of that, he hasn't played well consistently. (This is where the apologists say 'NO QB plays well consistently').Look, I'm a TT fan. Everything I see tells me he'll be much better next year. He's made fewer mistakes as the season progressed and the game seems to have slowed for him, but I still expect the apologists to call me a hater. It's just too easy to tag someone who disagrees as a 'hater' or 'apologist.' Here is where TT and Tannehill are similar. Same responses to them. Haters and apologists and those of us in the middle (AKA, realists) are placed in one of those groups, often changing from thread to thread. Another place TT and Tannehill are similar. There's is/was a group claiming anyone who blamed the OC was making excuses, or, anyone not admitting the OL wasn't good 'didn't understand football. Sound familiar?It is possible to love TT, but admit his weaknesses WITHOUT that meaning I want RF to start. It IS possible to be confident TT is the future and want him to start IN SPITE of his rookie flaws. FH needs are less emotional investment in opinions and more realization comments are always either/or.I agree, sit back, relax, and let it play out. TT is the guy.