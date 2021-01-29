Just a thought: Dolphins waiting for OC because of Watson?

I'm in the camp that believes we should keep Tua and build around him, but I also wouldn't be upset if we traded for him depending on what it will take to get him. I genuinely think the reason why they haven't selected anyone yet is the pool of viable candidates and the possibility of one of their candidates playing in the super bowl.



However, it is the offseason and it is interesting to think that if the Dolphins were considering making a move for Watson ( which I think you almost have to do from a business perspective) you would wait until the Watson/Tua situation is figured out before you decide on your OC. I think you still go and get Frye because he would still fit in with Watson.



Is it the likely reason, of course not. Is it a plausible reason, I think so.