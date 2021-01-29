 Just a thought: Dolphins waiting for OC because of Watson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just a thought: Dolphins waiting for OC because of Watson?

I'm in the camp that believes we should keep Tua and build around him, but I also wouldn't be upset if we traded for him depending on what it will take to get him. I genuinely think the reason why they haven't selected anyone yet is the pool of viable candidates and the possibility of one of their candidates playing in the super bowl.

However, it is the offseason and it is interesting to think that if the Dolphins were considering making a move for Watson ( which I think you almost have to do from a business perspective) you would wait until the Watson/Tua situation is figured out before you decide on your OC. I think you still go and get Frye because he would still fit in with Watson.

Is it the likely reason, of course not. Is it a plausible reason, I think so.
 
I think it is more likely they are waiting to interview an assistant with the Chiefs and that is probably the reason they haven’t announced an OC yet. Flores stated a couple of weeks ago that Tua will be the starting QB next year. I don’t think the Dolphins are going to trade for Watson and therefore I don’t think
the hiring of the next OC has anything to do with Watson.
 
Listen, I don't think so either, but its fun to think about. I'm also procrastinating working on some research.
I have no idea why is would be fun to think about trading for Watson. Personally I believe Tua will develop into a great NFL QB who will be as good as Watson. I would much rather they build around Tua than trade away numerous draft picks on a QB who in a few years will be no better than Tua,
 
Yes, they also got the QB coach that worked with Tua for Watson....come on people let's try a little harder here.
 
Listen, I don't think so either, but its fun to think about. I'm also procrastinating working on some research.
A fun thought but the price is too high. I’m going to despise him going to the Jets because god damnit, can Miami catch a break ever?
 
Yes, they also got the QB coach that worked with Tua for Watson....come on people let's try a little harder here.
With all due respect Charlie Frye worked with Tua at the Elite 11 High School Camp, thats it. Later on Tua hired Trent Dilfer the head coach of Elite 11 as his personal trainer, it's interesting he did NOT hire Frye.

Don't have to try very hard to dismiss the Frye/Tua connection as the compelling reason Tua might be staying...
 
It's
AyyJayy said:
Listen, I don't think so either, but its fun to think about. I'm also procrastinating working on some research.
Click to expand...

It’s NOT fun to think about, for me anyways.

I say no to a acquiring a crybaby primadonna that strips us of our draft picks, costs us a fortune and turns us into Texans 2.0.

F**k Watson. I’m sticking with our homegrown Tua
 
I wish the Jets would trade for Watson today. That would at least put an end to the Watson to Miami rumors.
 
If you're on Twitter, Watson is being linked to every single team outside of Kansas City.

It felt like it was between Dolphins / Jets before but now it seems like a longshot to be honest.
 
