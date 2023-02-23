 Just an observation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just an observation

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,986
Reaction score
18,972
Location
NJ
I noticed that there are many threads on bringing in defensive players (DB, LB), RB, or even QB, which all are legitimate positions we need to find talent in, but I see no discussion or information on finding talent at the position that (Aside from QB) will be most responsible if this team next year has a super season or underwhelming season.

Is anyone hoping on getting a better tackle or Two to help the line? Is there one that in the draft that we might steal in the 2nd or 3rd that maybe helps us. We really can't continue to have an O-line that underperforms again.

Not saying go out and try to compete to get Orlando Brown, but there must be someone out there that Miami could get that is good enough to handle the right side without breaking the bank.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,587
Reaction score
69,987
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
tay0365 said:
I noticed that there are many threads on bringing in defensive players (DB, LB), RB, or even QB, which all are legitimate positions we need to find talent in, but I see no discussion or information on finding talent at the position that (Aside from QB) will be most responsible if this team next year has a super season or underwhelming season.

Is anyone hoping on getting a better tackle or Two to help the line? Is there one that in the draft that we might steal in the 2nd or 3rd that maybe helps us. We really can't continue to have an O-line that underperforms again.

Not saying go out and try to compete to get Orlando Brown, but there must be someone out there that Miami could get that is good enough to handle the right side without breaking the bank.
Click to expand...
McGlinchey.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
57,729
Reaction score
130,990
Location
Kissimmee,FL
tay0365 said:
I noticed that there are many threads on bringing in defensive players (DB, LB), RB, or even QB, which all are legitimate positions we need to find talent in, but I see no discussion or information on finding talent at the position that (Aside from QB) will be most responsible if this team next year has a super season or underwhelming season.

Is anyone hoping on getting a better tackle or Two to help the line? Is there one that in the draft that we might steal in the 2nd or 3rd that maybe helps us. We really can't continue to have an O-line that underperforms again.

Not saying go out and try to compete to get Orlando Brown, but there must be someone out there that Miami could get that is good enough to handle the right side without breaking the bank.
Click to expand...
I don’t think we should try to get a free agent OT as they normally cost too much or are hurt or both......OT at 51 is very possible imo......
Cody Mauch
Jaelyn Duncan
Darnell Wright

those are 3 OT's that could be there/options at 51 but we'll see after the combine how the numbers come out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom