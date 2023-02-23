Just an observation

I noticed that there are many threads on bringing in defensive players (DB, LB), RB, or even QB, which all are legitimate positions we need to find talent in, but I see no discussion or information on finding talent at the position that (Aside from QB) will be most responsible if this team next year has a super season or underwhelming season.



Is anyone hoping on getting a better tackle or Two to help the line? Is there one that in the draft that we might steal in the 2nd or 3rd that maybe helps us. We really can't continue to have an O-line that underperforms again.



Not saying go out and try to compete to get Orlando Brown, but there must be someone out there that Miami could get that is good enough to handle the right side without breaking the bank.