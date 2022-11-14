 Just booked for the Houston game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just booked for the Houston game!

Danny68

Danny68

NewEngland Fin
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2006
Messages
8,179
Reaction score
8,745
Location
NewHampshire
As the game today was ending, I looked at the wife and said, we gotta make a game this year.. She apparently noticed my excitement and bought game tix (18 rows up) booked flights and the hotel!
Didn’t mean to start a whole new thread, but as you could imagine, I’m pretty stoked!!
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
18,715
Reaction score
10,737
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
If I weren't in the course of a long move right now I would totally be doing this too. I haven't made it to many games in person because my past experiences haven't been worth the trouble, but this would be a super fun team to watch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom