Just curious…

Where do you draw the line between a QB not being good enough or them just playing in an era where there is a historically great QB that’s crushing your teams chances of success?
Was Marino not a good enough QB? Are Allen, Burrow, or Jackson not good QBs?
Where is the line drawn for you? Regular season wins? Playoffs? Making it to a Championship game?
What defines a “great” QB to you? Stats? Team wins? The right combination of both? It seems to be a moving goalpost for a lot of people.
