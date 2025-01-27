 Just curious… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just curious…

bdizzle00

bdizzle00

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
4,985
Reaction score
9,402
Where do you draw the line between a QB not being good enough or them just playing in an era where there is a historically great QB that’s crushing your teams chances of success?

Was Marino not a good enough QB? Are Allen, Burrow, or Jackson not good QBs?

Where is the line drawn for you? Regular season wins? Playoffs? Making it to a Championship game?

What defines a “great” QB to you? Stats? Team wins? The right combination of both? It seems to be a moving goalpost for a lot of people.
 
Mahomes has said it best, two weeks in row. ‘It’s a whole team approach we get what is needed from each unit’.

The Bills D held KC to a fg and Bills had a chance to win but then KC D came through.

No doubt Mahomes and Brady are special but they also needed help from rest of team to reach this level of success.
 
bdizzle00 said:
Where do you draw the line between a QB not being good enough or them just playing in an era where there is a historically great QB that’s crushing your teams chances of success?

Was Marino not a good enough QB? Are Allen, Burrow, or Jackson not good QBs?

Where is the line drawn for you? Regular season wins? Playoffs? Making it to a Championship game?

What defines a “great” QB to you? Stats? Team wins? The right combination of both? It seems to be a moving goalpost for a lot of people.
Click to expand...

I judge QB's solely on what they do. Not the outcome of a game.
 
The Ghost said:
I judge QB's solely on what they do. Not the outcome of a game.
Click to expand...
Me too. The notion that you can only be a good QB if your team wins makes no sense to me.

That logic doesn’t apply to any other position in the NFL.
 
bdizzle00 said:
Me too. The notion that you can only be a good QB if your team wins makes no sense to me.

That logic doesn’t apply to any other position in the NFL.
Click to expand...

Tua played a perfect game at Buffalo and we lost, its a team game at the end of the day. Tua didn't lose that game, our safeties lost that game but when people talk, they say Tua can't win in Buffalo.....hogwash.
 
bdizzle00 said:
Me too. The notion that you can only be a good QB if your team wins makes no sense to me.

That logic doesn’t apply to any other position in the NFL.
Click to expand...
Tua is a decent to good QB, he’s just not special and he’s not in the tier of the greats and never will be. He’s very limited. Can we win with him, yeah it’s been talked about to death, he needs a great OLine and multiple weapons, running game and a strong defense.
We’re just incapable of building that here.

And as far as Josh Allen goes, he’s the upper tier and will be considered great when he’s done. His team just lost to the better QB and better team, it’s that simple. And a lot of things went KC’s way, but Josh was there until the end. And multiple times in the history of these two teams squaring off against each other.
 
EasyRider said:
Tua is a decent to good QB, he’s just not special and he’s not in the tier of the greats and never will be. He’s very limited. Can we win with him, yeah it’s been talked about to death, he needs a great OLine and multiple weapons, running game and a strong defense.
We’re just incapable of building that here.
Click to expand...
Understood. But forget about Tua. What metric would make you think any QB was “good enough”?
 
bdizzle00 said:
Understood. But forget about Tua. What metric would make you think any QB was “good enough”?
Click to expand...
Shitt, Dilfer won a SB. But in reality, that Baltimore team had arguable the best defense ever along with the 80s bears as why McMahon got a ring also
 
When the game was on the line yesterday, KC'S defense sacked Allen.

I understand the question, but it's a team game. Marino didn't win because Miami never had a really good defense (rarely), or a running game that could take some pressure off. Put him with the 49ers of that era and he potentially wins more titles there than Montana.

Now, I do think Miami needs to look at potentially moving on from Tua, due to his durability issue. And it's pretty clear that multidimensional quarterbacks make a huge difference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom