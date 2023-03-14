Just dawned on me

That sounds like fun for all parties. I pray we can get through camp and the season without the brutal injury bug we had this past yearTyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle vs. x and Jalen Ramsey in practice. Unreal!
This thought of yours was pretty much Tyreek's first words on twitter about that trade...Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle vs. x and Jalen Ramsey in practice. Unreal!
He’s smarter than me then. It’s awesome to think about!This thought of yours was pretty much Tyreek's first words on twitter about that trade...
Voter Fraud - LOLThis thought of yours was pretty much Tyreek's first words on twitter about that trade...
Well here's the crack of dawnView attachment 135326