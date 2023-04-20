Just for fun… 11 Tyreek’s vs 11 Christian’s

First of all, disclaimer this is not a serious topical thread.

Second, the basic question was raised on another site which included different players with the goal of challenging critical-thinking skills with a light-hearted scenario.

Last, there is no ”right” answer, just the widely different thought processes of the FH board.

In a fictional football game comprised of 11 Tyreek Hill’s vs. 11 Christian Wilkins’ , which team would win and why?

Notes:

- Regulation-sized football field

- (4) 15-minute quarters

- All normal rules apply

- Each side plays offense, defense, and special teams