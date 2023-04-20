 Just for fun… 11 Tyreek’s vs 11 Christian’s | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just for fun… 11 Tyreek’s vs 11 Christian’s

AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
912
Reaction score
3,101
Location
Midwest
  • First of all, disclaimer this is not a serious topical thread.
  • Second, the basic question was raised on another site which included different players with the goal of challenging critical-thinking skills with a light-hearted scenario.
  • Last, there is no ”right” answer, just the widely different thought processes of the FH board.
In a fictional football game comprised of 11 Tyreek Hill’s vs. 11 Christian Wilkins’, which team would win and why?

Notes:
- Regulation-sized football field
- (4) 15-minute quarters
- All normal rules apply
- Each side plays offense, defense, and special teams
 
Last edited:
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
14,069
Reaction score
52,304
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Tyreek would win. Gang tackling is a must in this game but it shouldn’t be too hard to catch Wilkins. Wilkins won’t even touch Tyreek. Jet sweeps and reveres all day. Depending how accurate and strong tyreeks arm it might just be bomb after bomb.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
912
Reaction score
3,101
Location
Midwest
Team Tyreek would win in a close battle, 36-35.

Although, Team Wilkins has the size and power advantage to dominate the trenches, and could slow play many long drives, it wouldn’t be enough to offset the speed and quickness of Team Tyreek.

11 Wilkins trying to trash-talk & Richard-twist 11 Hills, would be must-see TV!

Team Wilkins is able to quickly clog passing lanes and force runs to the outside, but, once the corner is turned by the Hills it’s lights out.

Similarly, Team Tyreek is useless against running plays and short passes, as big-bodied Wilkins‘ bullies for yards by carrying Hill defenders.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,484
Reaction score
18,738
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Very interesting...

If 11 Christian Wilkins couldn't score a rushing TD on every possession, i'd be very concerned about CW.

Also, a big defensive edge would go to CW's team simply because he'd have a better feel for how to align his players in a manner that would slow down TH's team.

Also, Tyreek's team would struggle in the redzone.

Also, just because team Tyreek would have no problem getting guys open, completing passes is still difficult for non-QB's.

Handing off to CW, with CW as a lead blocker and 5 CW's blocking a defense full of TH's, how could CW not gain 5 yards per carry?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,484
Reaction score
18,738
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
AquaHawk said:
Team Tyreek would win in a close battle, 36-35.

Although, Team Wilkins has the size and power advantage to dominate the trenches, and could slow play many long drives, it wouldn’t be enough to offset the speed and quickness of Team Tyreek.

11 Wilkins trying to trash-talk & Richard-twist 11 Hills, would be must-see TV!

Team Wilkins is able to quickly clog passing lanes and force runs to the outside, but, once the corner is turned by the Hills it’s lights out.

Similarly, Team Tyreek is useless against running plays and short passes, as big-bodied Wilkins‘ bullies for yards by carrying Hill defenders.
Click to expand...

You gonna hand it off to TH on every play?

Or does Tyreek have an accurate enough arm to complete passes regularly?

There is no reason to believe Tyreek's team could ever keep CW's team out of the endzone, outside of unforced errors like fumbles.

I need to see both players throw a few passes before making a definitive declaration but for now I feel better putting my money on CW.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,159
Reaction score
14,355
Location
Ft. Myers
Im concerned about Team Wilkins ball handling skills (allegedly he is an expert...) I could see several turnovers by them.

Don't underestimate the physicality of team Hill
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
912
Reaction score
3,101
Location
Midwest
The Ghost said:
You gonna hand it off to TH on every play?

Or does Tyreek have an accurate enough arm to complete passes regularly?
Click to expand...
QB Tyreek is going to do his best Michael Vick impersonation. But, alas, he is still only Tyreek. He was a former RB so I’ll run RB Tyreek 38% of the time. :-)
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,975
Reaction score
6,004
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Bubble Boy Lol GIF by America's Funniest Home Videos
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,484
Reaction score
18,738
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
AquaHawk said:
QB Tyreek is going to do his best Michael Vick impersonation. But, alas, he is still only Tyreek. He was a former RB so I’ll run RB Tyreek 38% of the time. :-)
Click to expand...

Ya it would be much wiser to run from the QB position then trying to hand it off.

Its going to get tougher inside the 10 yard line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom