Just For Fun - If you were GM in 2023…

Disclaimer: Yes, plenty of ‘22 season is yet to unfold so this is just a harmless simulation.

Let’s say Miami finishes the year 11-6 and earns the 6th AFC playoff spot. They advance one game before losing a close game to KC. A good start to the McDaniel era and a big step forward for Tua and the team.

If you were Miami’s GM, how would you approach 2023? For fun, as a fan, here’s some top moves I would make…

2023 Salary Cap
Under $7.5 (via Spotrac.com)
  1. Resign C. Wilkins to 4-years, $56MM, $38MM Guaranteed
  2. Restructure Ogbah, Hill converting salary to signing bonus.
  3. Post 6/1 cut - Chase Edmonds, $6MM
  4. Cedric Wilson traded ($8MM); Dolphins swap 2023 6th for Giants 5th
  5. Evaluate Jason Sanders contract, performance.
  6. Wait to extend Tua… ideally 2 seasons of health + performance before breaking the bank

2023 Free Agency
www.spotrac.com

2023 NFL Free Agents Tracker

Tracking the status and signings of all 2023 NFL free agents.
www.spotrac.com
  1. Mike Gesicki ($10.9MM), Teddy Bridgewater ($6.5MM), Eric Rowe ($2.5MM) not resigned
  2. Miami makes no major FA additions and thus are awarded 4th (Gesicki), 5th (Bridgewater), and 7th (Rowe)
  3. Need go-forward resign decisions on Nik Needham ($4MM) and Melvin Ingram ($4MM).
  4. Ideal but unlikely FA targets: Jack Conklin, Bradley Chubb, Kareem Hunt
  5. Continue to offer 1-year contracts to players who have flashed—e.g Mostert, Sherfield.
  6. Lock up Mostert

2023 Draft
  1. Round One - CB
  2. Round Two - DL
  3. Round Three - LT, TE
  4. Round Four (comp) - LB
  5. Round 5 (+ comp, + Giants trade) - OG, C, DE
  6. Round 6 - None, traded to Giants)
  7. Round 7 (+ comp) - BPA, K
 
Hard to know what I would do without knowing what happens the rest of this year as far as injuries, who might come on late from our young players and on and on.....I know it's fun to think ahead and I do it often but at this time we never know who's going to get hurt next.
 
Horrible draft. This team needs to stop focusing on the secondary and focus on fixing one of the leagues worst olin, maybe a top pass rusher but not a DB.

I am not sure I would bring back Wilkins for that much money either. There are bigger areas of need and lots of depth in that area.

I hope we bring in a bunch of offensive lineman as free agents because our current line is lacking
 
