Just For Fun - If you were GM in 2023…

Disclaimer: Yes, plenty of ‘22 season is yet to unfold so this is just a harmless simulation.
Let’s say Miami finishes the year 11-6 and earns the 6th AFC playoff spot. They advance one game before losing a close game to KC. A good start to the McDaniel era and a big step forward for Tua and the team.
If you were Miami’s GM, how would you approach 2023? For fun, as a fan, here’s some top moves I would make…
|2023 Salary Cap
|Under $7.5 (via Spotrac.com)
- Resign C. Wilkins to 4-years, $56MM, $38MM Guaranteed
- Restructure Ogbah, Hill converting salary to signing bonus.
- Post 6/1 cut - Chase Edmonds, $6MM
- Cedric Wilson traded ($8MM); Dolphins swap 2023 6th for Giants 5th
- Evaluate Jason Sanders contract, performance.
- Wait to extend Tua… ideally 2 seasons of health + performance before breaking the bank
|2023 Free Agency
|
- Mike Gesicki ($10.9MM), Teddy Bridgewater ($6.5MM), Eric Rowe ($2.5MM) not resigned
- Miami makes no major FA additions and thus are awarded 4th (Gesicki), 5th (Bridgewater), and 7th (Rowe)
- Need go-forward resign decisions on Nik Needham ($4MM) and Melvin Ingram ($4MM).
- Ideal but unlikely FA targets: Jack Conklin, Bradley Chubb, Kareem Hunt
- Continue to offer 1-year contracts to players who have flashed—e.g Mostert, Sherfield.
- Lock up Mostert
|2023 Draft
- Round One - CB
- Round Two - DL
- Round Three - LT, TE
- Round Four (comp) - LB
- Round 5 (+ comp, + Giants trade) - OG, C, DE
- Round 6 - None, traded to Giants)
- Round 7 (+ comp) - BPA, K