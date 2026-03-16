 Just For Fun: Team Colors... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just For Fun: Team Colors...

Dolphin Charlie

Dolphin Charlie

NEVER STOP BELIEVING!!
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What my AI query, YES, ANOTHER AI reference (LOL!!), states this about our team colors...

Aqua represents the ocean waters, shoreline, and coastal vibe of the region—fitting for a team named after dolphins, which are marine mammals.

Orange draws from the stunning sunsets over Miami.
Click to expand...

Now, those teams colors, to me, are perfect for our squad. But, if you were an VIP in the FO when our Dolphins were deciding on which team colors to choose back in the initial years, which team colors (and those colors, must of course, be related to something in the region) would you have selected prior to the consideration of Aqua and Orange?

This would of been my colors if I had a say in 1966...

Silver. The color of the mammal itself - like the Raider's gray but a little darker.

Gold. The color of the sun! This hue is, IMO, elegant and sturdy.

silver-gold-metal-textures-set-30373134.jpg

Your turn now! Remember that the colors you choose MUST reflect something about the region or, as in my Silver color, the mascot (if you choose).

Miami-Dolphins-Classic-Rib-Satin-Varsity-Jacket-Aqua-Orange-1-1-1.jpeg
 
Olivia Newton-John Gay GIF
 
The WFL or what ever that league was in the 70s, did the black and silver sharks.
 
Miami Seahawks. Short lived franchise. Were orange and white with green trim
 
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