Just For Fun: Team Colors...

Aqua represents the ocean waters, shoreline, and coastal vibe of the region—fitting for a team named after dolphins, which are marine mammals.



Orange draws from the stunning sunsets over Miami. Click to expand...

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Silver

Gold

What my AI query, YES, ANOTHER AI reference (LOL!!), states this about our team colors...Now, those teams colors, to me, arefor our squad. But, if you were an VIP in the FO when our Dolphins were deciding on which team colors to choose back in the initial years, which team colors (and those colors, must of course, be related to something in the region) would you have selected prior to the consideration of Aqua and Orange?This would of beencolors if I had a say in 1966.... The color of the mammal itself - like the Raider's gray but a little darker.. The color of the sun! This hue is, IMO, elegant and sturdy.Remember that the colors you choose MUST reflect something about the region or, as incolor, the mascot (if you choose).