Just for the record

I don't see how you can't be thrilled by the play of Tua so far. Yeah he's had a few rough moments. The defense made it easy for him in a couple of games. He probably should have two interceptions, blah, blah, blah.



Bottom line, he's getting valuable playing time and doing well. Against Cincinnati, he played with three rookies on the offensive line and an additional rook at wide receiver in Bowden.



It is fun to dream on what he can be, what this offense can do with more experience and more talent.