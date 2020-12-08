Just for the record

tay0365
I know there are some that have a problem with Tua, well consider how two other QBs looked after their first 5 games starting...
Com/Att...yrds...TD/INT...QB RAT
..99/159..1013....7/4.......84.71. T BRADY
..74/127..997......8/4......91.22. R WILSON
..84/134..889......7/0......99.38. TUA
Does anyone have a problem with the careers Brady and Wilson have had, because seems after 5 games, Tua has been more efficient and just better.
Give the kid a chance to grow, he has been impressive if you really just actually watched.
