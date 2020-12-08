Just for the record

I know there are some that have a problem with Tua, well consider how two other QBs looked after their first 5 games starting...


Com/Att...yrds...TD/INT...QB RAT

..99/159..1013....7/4.......84.71. T BRADY
..74/127..997......8/4......91.22. R WILSON
..84/134..889......7/0......99.38. TUA

Does anyone have a problem with the careers Brady and Wilson have had, because seems after 5 games, Tua has been more efficient and just better.

Give the kid a chance to grow, he has been impressive if you really just actually watched.
 
But..But..No they want 400 yards and 6 TDs. That's the only way they'll be happy...maybe!

Good comparison there. Do you happen to have Big Ben's numbers?
 
I don't see how you can't be thrilled by the play of Tua so far. Yeah he's had a few rough moments. The defense made it easy for him in a couple of games. He probably should have two interceptions, blah, blah, blah.

Bottom line, he's getting valuable playing time and doing well. Against Cincinnati, he played with three rookies on the offensive line and an additional rook at wide receiver in Bowden.

It is fun to dream on what he can be, what this offense can do with more experience and more talent.
 
He just needs reps and to make some mistakes and learn from them. He will be great. He's a surgeon and he's still in med school right now. R-E-L-A-X
 
You do all realize, it takes two to argue.

All you do by continuing, is prolonging a senseless, and now moot disagreement.
 
How about we just take it ONE GAME at a time --- and let the rest develop as it does?

I just want to see the kid improve, stabilize his game, and improve again.

He does that week-in and week-out -- he'll be the best version of himself!

I'm like totally OK with that!
 
That would be the adult thing.

The problem is, human nature is to only accept so much of an irritant, before doing something about it. Even though the irritation persists, some ppl "feel" better through retaliation.

That's my totally unprofessional psychotherapist opinion.
 
Because he hasn't thrown for 400 yards and 6 TDs....Unti he does that and win 3 SB he's going to be on the hot seat

/Sarcasm
 
