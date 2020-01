I am not a doctor, so let's see where he is less than 2 months from now after he has a physical with nfl doctors at the combine. Supposedly he is to be at the end of his recover then. The draft being moved to may is huge for us, i think we are allowed to have 30 players go through our physicians. Final note, he will not be drafted early by any managers if he has any set backs and fails any of the Drs evaluations or is deemed "NOT ON TRACK".