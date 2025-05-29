Just how good is Jaylen Wright?

allsilverdreams
I like what I seen of him on the small amount of carries he had. Did we downgrade for last year's number 2 RB? What's his ceiling? Floor?
Any projections at this point are just the wildest of guesses. If he's worked on the things that kept him off the field last year then his talent certainly dictates a larger role than '24. Here's a good video from Ryder McConville on why Jaylen is a breakout candidate this year-