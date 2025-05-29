 Just how good is Jaylen Wright? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just how good is Jaylen Wright?

I like what I seen of him on the small amount of carries he had. Did we downgrade for last year's number 2 RB? What's his ceiling? Floor?
 
I maybe in the smaller camp now. But I still think Jaylen Wright is going to be a stud for us. I love his burst and balance. I thought when you looked at his runs last year he was put in a really bad spot majority of the plays he was in on.
 
Just hope he gets a bit more playing time this year. Maybe he just didn't catch on to blocking last year, but I'd expected him to get more carries. Don't want to run Achane into the ground again this year.
 



He reminds me a lot of Jay Ajayi. He runs like his hair is on fire, almost a bit out of control. I think he's got a good mix of size & speed. He really could be the guy we want to lean on as Achane spends 50% of the time receiving.

Biggest issue last year IMHO was that the OL blocked so badly on the small subset of plays designed to get Jaylen the ball. He spent half his carries getting tackled in the backfield on plays that were completely blown up as I recall.
 
Both McGenuis and Achane have recently talked about "yards left on the field" or something like that. I think they probably think that Wright, who I think has great potential, needs to 'learn the game' a bit more. I'm talking both pass protection and hole exploitation. (Cue Circumstances)
 
I like what I seen of him on the small amount of carries he had. Did we downgrade for last year's number 2 RB? What's his ceiling? Floor?
Any projections at this point are just the wildest of guesses. If he's worked on the things that kept him off the field last year then his talent certainly dictates a larger role than '24. Here's a good video from Ryder McConville on why Jaylen is a breakout candidate this year-



and another workout video-

 
I thought he looked really good during the first part of last year. Which naturally means McDaniel shut him down and rarely used him.
 
