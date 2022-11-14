Just how historically good has Tua been the last 3 weeks

It has me wondering that's for sure. It has to be close if not an NFL record for the best back to back to back performances in League history.



Oct 30 vs Det 383 Yards, 3 TDs 138.7 QBR. 80.6 Comp%



Nov 6. vs Chi 302 Yards, 3 TDs 135.7 QBR. 70.0 Comp %



Nov 13 vs Cle 285 Yards, 3 TDs 135.0 QBR. 78.1 comp %



I'm sure someone has more yards over a 3 game stretch and prob TDs but QBR.... THE QBR over the 3 games is other worldly. A 136.4 QBR over 3 games!