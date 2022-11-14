 Just how historically good has Tua been the last 3 weeks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just how historically good has Tua been the last 3 weeks

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,887
Reaction score
6,276
Age
38
Location
Kansas
It has me wondering that's for sure. It has to be close if not an NFL record for the best back to back to back performances in League history.

Oct 30 vs Det 383 Yards, 3 TDs 138.7 QBR. 80.6 Comp%

Nov 6. vs Chi 302 Yards, 3 TDs 135.7 QBR. 70.0 Comp %

Nov 13 vs Cle 285 Yards, 3 TDs 135.0 QBR. 78.1 comp %

I'm sure someone has more yards over a 3 game stretch and prob TDs but QBR.... THE QBR over the 3 games is other worldly. A 136.4 QBR over 3 games!
 
