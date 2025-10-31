Just MHO on what type of GM/coach we should hire

I think Ross' biggest mistake is hiring people that he feels comfortable around. That doesn't sound bad by itself right? However I can tell you from my 26 years in the Air Force, the best and most effective organizations I was in, were not the most cordial and friendly environments. From a follower perspective early in my career, I had flight chiefs that I personally thought were kind of ****s, but they had respect and knew how to lead. They were supportive in ways they needed to be, but there was also a fear and respect you had that if you stepped out of line there would be consequences and repercussions.



As I progressed through my career and became a Staff Sergeant, my Chief pulled me to the side and said you are now an NCO. You want your people to like you, but they damn well better respect you! Those words stuck with me as I became a Flight Chief and eventually a First Sergeant my last 6 years. I had to have some heated conversations with those I supervised and led, my Chiefs, and my Commanders. My job as a leader was not to tell people what they wanted to hear, it is what they NEEDED to hear. My job as a First Sergeant was to give my commander the FACTS he needed to make the best decisions for everyone in the organization......not to keep the peace by candy coating things to water down bad news that needed to be delivered unfiltered.



Sorry to be so long winded about my career here, but I think this absolutely pertains here. Ross needs to be results driven, not comfort driven. He needs to hire a GM, coach/coaches, and leadership positions that aren't afraid to mix it up and get into heated conversations when they need to be had. Ross has often spoke about he wants continuity in the organization, and that is great if that continuity is leading to an organization that is efficient and effective. However, look at some of the relationships of winning organizations in the NFL with Billicheat and Kraft,... Jones, and Johnson,...Walsh and the Debartolos as examples. Sometimes in competitive situations, you need conflict to succeed and do the right things by having meaningful sometimes combative conversations. Ross needs to understand this and worry more about winning than keeping the peace.