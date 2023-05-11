 Just Purchased My Tix for Dolphins @ Chargers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just Purchased My Tix for Dolphins @ Chargers

miamirw

miamirw

Schedule's not out yet, but I have a feeling we're opening in the season in Los Angeles on Sept. 10th. What do you all think?
 
miamirw

miamirw

On Stubhub. It's listed as TBD. 800 bucks for 2 tickets. I basically got the same seats as last year. 150 dollar increase with inflation.
 
xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Being that I live in LA and not during Medicare AEP this is a huge win!!!!!!
 
