Just Purchased My Tix for Dolphins @ Chargers

Yep it leakedSchedule's not out yet, but I have a feeling we're opening in the season in Los Angeles on Sept. 10th. What do you all think?
Are you gonna be sitting in Tua's lap?On Stubhub. It's listed as TBD. 800 bucks for 2 tickets. I basically got the same seats as last year. 150 dollar increase with inflation.
Seats aren't that good. :)Are you gonna be sitting in Tua's lap?
I guess its Cali prices, but damn, 400 a seat for a regular season game. I hope youre in the club section at least.Seats aren't that good. :)
Chargers don't have any fans I can't believe the prices are that high.