Just realized this.

bane

This was our closest margin in a losing effort in a playoff game since 1994. The game at chargers where we missed fg after Marino got us down the field after chargers came back on us.

I never expected this game to be close and when we lost today in the last seconds I felt disappointed even If I had no expectations today. I was wondering why.

Then I realized when we lost in playoffs lately it has not even been close. I was a senior in high school last time I felt this disappointment of a close loss in playoffs. Now I am 46 years old. Lol.

Baby steps maybe. Idk. But hard to believe that this was our best playoff loss since that 94 game.
 
