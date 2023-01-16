Just realized this.

This was our closest margin in a losing effort in a playoff game since 1994. The game at chargers where we missed fg after Marino got us down the field after chargers came back on us.



I never expected this game to be close and when we lost today in the last seconds I felt disappointed even If I had no expectations today. I was wondering why.



Then I realized when we lost in playoffs lately it has not even been close. I was a senior in high school last time I felt this disappointment of a close loss in playoffs. Now I am 46 years old. Lol.



Baby steps maybe. Idk. But hard to believe that this was our best playoff loss since that 94 game.