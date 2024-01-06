 Just saw Holland was downgraded to Q | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just saw Holland was downgraded to Q

Just saw Holland was downgraded to Q for his knees.

It is frustrating because Holland was hurt late in a blow out game vs the Jets on Black Friday.

McDaniels getting Chubb hurt was not the first time this has happened.

Dude does not get better at anything.
 
Star Trek GIF
 
This is why you are an ass hole.

Chubb got hurt. Period.
 
Go piss up a rope you jagalope
 
If a player gets hurt early in a game, are you gonna moan that he shouldn’t have been named a starter?
 
