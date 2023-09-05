 Just saw Jevon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just saw Jevon Holland

Just went for a haircut and the guy in the stool before me was Jevon Holland. I didn't bug him at all but as he was walking past me on the way out we kind of smiled at each other. I say one thing about JH, if I was a RB and I saw him coming at me I'd just give him the ball. He is huge, my barber told me Chubb makes him look small. We have some really tough and talented players on defense. I'm really looking forward to seeing some physicality this season!

First order of business. Go out to San Diego and give them a cheap trouncing!!
 
Well I hope he goes to LA instead otherwise he will be late for kickoff 😂
 
I respect you not being a star-f@cker. It's a classy move. I would've been like, "YOOOO, WHAT UP, JEVON?! READY TO LAY SOME WOOD THIS SEASON?!"

I can't help myself. I become a kid in a candy store round those guys.
 
If it was me I would have said Hey Hollywood, you are my favorite Canuck on the Panthers.
 
That’s really funny! I didn’t catch it that’s how wired my brain is to thinking San Diego Chargers. Haha nice one
I still have the Chargers in SD in the back of my mind. Otherwise, I wouldn't have gone along with the guy who's planning on making fish tacos for the game. I see fish tacos as being a SD thing, not LA. LA is more traditional taco truck to me.
 
