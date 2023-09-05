Just saw Jevon Holland

BSQ
BSQ
Jan 17, 2008
4,987
4,804
Dania Beach, FL.
Just went for a haircut and the guy in the stool before me was Jevon Holland. I didn't bug him at all but as he was walking past me on the way out we kind of smiled at each other. I say one thing about JH, if I was a RB and I saw him coming at me I'd just give him the ball. He is huge, my barber told me Chubb makes him look small. We have some really tough and talented players on defense. I'm really looking forward to seeing some physicality this season!
First order of business. Go out to San Diego and give them a cheap trouncing!!
