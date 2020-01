IF fully healthy, something to at least think about. But can he stay healthy? He played the part of a power running back for years and well you have to wonder if that has taken an irreversible toll on his body. And IIRC they allow him to get hit more as a passer compared to others before throwing a flag. Like Shaq getting manhandled more due to his size difference to others.



But, I think Cam is better suited for more of a "win now" team, and not a team like Miami which will need 2 or so years of proper drafting and development before they every thought of acquiring a 30 year old QB to advance further into the playoffs.