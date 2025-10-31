JUST SAY NO TO CHAMP KELLY - Sounds Like He Is Interim GM

Thank you Dolphins and Ravens fans. The bags over the heads and early exits for those in aqua jersey's and all the purple jersey's in the stadium must have finally done it!



The fact that Grier is gone shows the naked pictures hypothesis / Flores was not what kept him in the job. That means Ross's judgement was actually just that bad. This is the same guy who will make the decisions about what and who comes next. Unless he starts acting differently, we will have more of the same problems. Fingers crossed he is patient and process oriented this time around, as opposed to looking for another quick fix bandaid guy. Hopefully a clear structure of accountability between the coach and GM is put in place.



Short term the question becomes who handles what we do at the deadline? Hopefully they give more color on this issue. It sounds like Champ Kelly is interim GM, which as a default is fine for the deadline and balance of season. But HE CANNOT BE THE NEXT GM. He comes from two organizations that have failed as badly as the Dolphins with him there. This would be a huge mistake. I wouldn't be surprised if Omar endorses Champ, which is a clear indication this would be a bad decision.



Medium to longer term (the balance of the season), McDaniel remains a question. At this point, since he was not fired with Grier, I presume they are going to let him ride out the season and then go from there. That is fine I guess as the primary decision has been made. We just do not want to saddle a new GM with a coach that person did not hire and does not want once again.