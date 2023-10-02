Just take a breath

I can see the Gloom and Doom patrol has taken front and center this week, but please take a breath, and step back from that ledge. It's only seek 4, and the defense is not a finished product yet, but here are a few things to hopefully think about.



- First off, the obvious bad we can all agree upon, the Defense needs to start getting it together. They are not the most talented Defense in football, but they have far more talent then they're showing... Fangio needs to one way or the other get this Defense to start being more consistent.



- Miami lost to the Bills, probably the toughest game they will have all year.

I doubt the Cowboys, Chiefs, or Ravens will present the problems the Bills do in Buffalo.



- Miami is now tied with the Bills, with the game in Miami still to be played later in the season when probably the defense will either be a bit more consistent or Fangio level talented. How can I feel this will happen? Because of Fangio and his history, with the talent we have. Can't say for sure they will be great this year, but they will figure it out one way or the other.



- So we lost to the Bills, the Bills lost to a Rodgerless Jets team...Did they give up on the season? Bills decided it was only one loss, and circled the 1st Dolphins game to get back into winning the East, Dolphins now need to also remember it's only one loss, and the Bills@Miami will probably be the game to decide it.



Miami made more mistakes to allow the Bills to pulls away,the the Bills made big plays. Clean it up, Bill might have won only a close game, or Dolphins might have stole a close one in Buffalo.



I know many of the ussual suspects that go off on the 1st loss or any loss, will continue no matter what, but those willing to be rational, see a 3-1 team that is still in good shape to win the East, I remind you there is a lot of Football still to be played.