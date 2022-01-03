 Just watched the post game interviews | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just watched the post game interviews

Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Flores said absolutely nothing again. It’s really frustrating. One person asked him specifically about the fumble recovery by Ogbha and why he didn’t challenge that. He simply said the refs gave it to the other team, he never answered the question.

As far as Tua’s replies, it seems to me his whole attitude was he didn’t care. I don’t know if he’s just frustrated with everything, or if he really doesn’t care.

That’s really weighing on me from supporting him further. I’ve been a huge Tua supporter, but this just rubs me the wrong way.
 
Crump

Crump

problem is, you can become disinterested in the bullshit. If he doesnt seem to care on the field thats one thing. he knows every time he has a bad game that he is going to here the media ask him about his job security. Its kind of like some days when you head to work thinking "welp lets get this bullshit over with again"

Flo is useless in PC's and Tua is prob just tired of it being the s-o-s
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Shula Fan said:
Flores said absolutely nothing again. It’s really frustrating. One person asked him specifically about the fumble recovery by Ogbha and why he didn’t challenge that. He simply said the refs gave it to the other team, he never answered the question.

As far as Tua’s replies, it seems to me his whole attitude was he didn’t care. I don’t know if he’s just frustrated with everything, or if he really doesn’t care.

That’s really weighing on me from supporting him further. I’ve been a huge Tua supporter, but this just rubs me the wrong way.
Find a BB presser. copy/paste
 
Rolltide03

Rolltide03

Shula Fan said:
Flores said absolutely nothing again. It’s really frustrating. One person asked him specifically about the fumble recovery by Ogbha and why he didn’t challenge that. He simply said the refs gave it to the other team, he never answered the question.

As far as Tua’s replies, it seems to me his whole attitude was he didn’t care. I don’t know if he’s just frustrated with everything, or if he really doesn’t care.

That’s really weighing on me from supporting him further. I’ve been a huge Tua supporter, but this just rubs me the wrong way.
Expecting him to be positive after that is a reach, seemed extremely frustrated. I know off the top of my head he’s not happy about him and Parker not being on the same page along with Jesse davis being unreliable when it mattered, surprise. Along with the **** throws he had
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Least if my concerns. That was a brutal loss and I’m sure most of us wouldn’t want to talk to anyone let alone the media.
 
B

bflat

Shula Fan said:
Flores said absolutely nothing again. It’s really frustrating. One person asked him specifically about the fumble recovery by Ogbha and why he didn’t challenge that. He simply said the refs gave it to the other team, he never answered the question.

As far as Tua’s replies, it seems to me his whole attitude was he didn’t care. I don’t know if he’s just frustrated with everything, or if he really doesn’t care.

That’s really weighing on me from supporting him further. I’ve been a huge Tua supporter, but this just rubs me the wrong way.
Flores is gonna be awful on tv for a year before somebody hires him as a DC
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

I think I read Flo was asked about the no call DPI on Parker and Flo said he didn’t see a hook on Parker’s arm? I mean Jesus Christ Parker was so infuriated he got flagged which I’m 100% okay with. And your HC doesn’t even back him post game when it was clearly a DPI! Stand up for your guys. Who cares if you get a little fine for ‘criticizing the officials’.
 
