Just watched the post game interviews

Flores said absolutely nothing again. It’s really frustrating. One person asked him specifically about the fumble recovery by Ogbha and why he didn’t challenge that. He simply said the refs gave it to the other team, he never answered the question.



As far as Tua’s replies, it seems to me his whole attitude was he didn’t care. I don’t know if he’s just frustrated with everything, or if he really doesn’t care.



That’s really weighing on me from supporting him further. I’ve been a huge Tua supporter, but this just rubs me the wrong way.