They’re not going to find anything other than that the doctors followed the proper protocols and two doctors, one independent, cleared Tua to return and determined he did not suffer a concussion.



Maybe they were wrong. Maybe they weren’t. It really doesn’t matter. Unless the NFLPA wants everyone suspected of having a concussion instantly thrown into the concussion protocol, or otherwise to have the Lord Almighty patrol the sideline to determine with cosmic accuracy whether someone has suffered a concussion, this is the best you’re going to get.



And yes, if Tua lied and said it was his back when it was really a concussion, that kind of plays into this. It’s hard to diagnose a patient who’s not being honest about his symptoms.