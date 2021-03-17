 Justin Coleman Signed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Justin Coleman Signed

Worth "up to" interesting since its cheap anyways... another depth player, but I do have to ask why here, a corner? Why waste the pennies? Cant we just rely on Needham or Igbo, or even go after one day 3 in the draft
 
Based on how the deal was made, he is here to push Needham and Igbo for that slot role. If he doesn't show to be an improvement over either he will be released at the end of TC. It's part competition and part insurance if somebody goes down before week 1.
 
He should replace Needham, and push him back to depth position.
 
He played under coach Flo in NE..
Maybe he feels he’s better than either of them 2, or the very least, some competition?
 
JUSTIN COLEMANDB, MIAMI DOLPHINS

Dolphins signed CB Justin Coleman, formerly of the Lions, to a one-year, $2.75 million contract.​

A slot corner who soon turns 28, Coleman missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and spent time on the COVID list in 2020. Coleman was graded by Pro Football Focus as the league's 120th best cornerback last year.
 
I don't see this as a problem.

We can strengthen many of our weaker positions this way and the deal with what's left in the draft. There will almost certainly be some positional overlap between who we draft and who we pick up in Free Agency. I don't have a problem with that.

Let training camp determine who stays and who goes. All that counts is that we continue to improve as a team while maintaining a reasonable cap space for emergencies, such as losing an key player for the year.
 
