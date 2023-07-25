Justin Herbert signs- Will Tua make more next year?

BC Phins4Life
Reports: Los Angeles Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree on five-year, $262.5M extension | TSN
The Los Angeles Chargers and QB Justin Herbert have agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2029 season, according to multiple reports.
That is 52.5 yearly and that would make it tough to keep other stars..... What does this mean for Tua and the Dolphins?
I believe after this year, Tua will be paid the highest salary in the entire NFL.