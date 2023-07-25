 Justin Herbert signs- Will Tua make more next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Justin Herbert signs- Will Tua make more next year?

Reports: Los Angeles Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree on five-year, $262.5M extension | TSN

The Los Angeles Chargers and QB Justin Herbert have agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2029 season, according to multiple reports.
That is 52.5 yearly and that would make it tough to keep other stars..... What does this mean for Tua and the Dolphins?

I believe after this year, Tua will be paid the highest salary in the entire NFL.
 
This might be wishful thinking, but Tua doesn't strike me as a guy that will seek to be "the highest paid QB". He'll get his money, just doubt it will be record breaking.
 
He certainly has talent, but hasn't performed to earn that contract. However, I'm not the one cutting the check so I guess my opinion doesn't mean all that much.

I have a feeling Tua's contract will be a normal Grier special. Team friendly after 3 years and easily restructured to massage the cap. Also, years 4 & 5 will be high but will probably be considered a deal once those years come (see Mahomes contract).

So yeah, I see Tua getting that kind of contract and being the Fins QB until 2029. Not sure why, but that year just seemed very futuristic to me. Like flying cars. Oof, I'm old
 
Tua probably gets 50 per, but only 100 guaranteed
 
Ren said:
What's Herbie done?
Click to expand...
Averaged 31 td and 4600 yards per year with a 96 qbr, while being healthy. He's earned his deal. This is an owner showing a belief in his player.

Tua will get paid if he can show that he's consistent and healthy as well. However, I don't ever see Tua getting a deal of this magnitude because of his injury history.
 
Not happening.
 
