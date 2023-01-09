 Kader appreciation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kader appreciation

Jamesw

Jamesw

I really appreciate Kader K. Undrafted, forced to play as a rookie on the M.A.S.H. Unit of a defensive backfield. This kid has really had an impact on our season. He isn’t perfect. He sometimes draws a PI, but the kid hits hard, covers as good as X did in his rookie season and will only get better. Hits with bad intentions.

Im confident he can be the next generation lock down CB replacing X in 2 years and we draft a replacement for Jones this year. Its interesting that Grier seems to be better at finding late round or undrafted talent (Kader, McKinley, etc) more than first rounders.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Jamesw said:
I really appreciate Kader K. Undrafted, forced to play as a rookie on the M.A.S.H. Unit of a defensive backfield. This kid has really had an impact on our season. He isn’t perfect. He sometimes draws a PI, but the kid hits hard, covers as good as X did in his rookie season and will only get better. Hits with bad intentions.

Im confident he can be the next generation lock down CB replacing X in 2 years and we draft a replacement for Jones this year. Its interesting that Grier seems to be better at finding late round or undrafted talent (Kader, McKinley, etc) more than first rounders.
He has way better technique, and assignment responsibility than X had in his third season, let alone as a rookie.
 
artdnj

artdnj

AL R said:
That was a Boyer find and he has probably done his best work with DB’s.
You think? I think the opposite. I see regression in the DBs except for Kader. Holland has been just ok and pass defense is poor especially on third downs. I think the strength has been the DLine by far. Isn't our D ranked like 30th and has to be because of the DB play and lack of turnovers.
 
royalshank

royalshank

I think we over hype him a bit but for an UDFA he’s been awesome. He still struggles 1:1 on the long ball as he’s not confident enough NOT to grab and tempt PI calls. However, he’ll get there - he’s good and he’ll get better. The comparisons to X are a little silly to me as by X 3td season he led the league in picks. There’s a reason Aaron Rodgers only threw at Kohou and not X and so on. That said, I don’t know where we’d be without KK’s emergence this year. I still want us to have 2 excellent lock down corners and one of them a ball hawk going forward. KK hasn’t gotten his hands on footballs yet - we’ll need some big plays that alter games from him. Not downplaying what the guy has meant to the team this year but I think we should keep our expectations reasonable.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Ozfin said:
Makes up for drafting Noah.
Not from where I sit. We have depth issues at DB. If Noah was a player and could contribute perhaps a pass D would have been fine even without both Jones and Needham.
 
AL R

AL R

artdnj said:
You think? I think the opposite. I see regression in the DBs except for Kader. Holland has been just ok and pass defense is poor especially on third downs. I think the strength has been the DLine by far. Isn't our D ranked like 30th and has to be because of the DB play and lack of turnovers.
Look at the hand he has been dealt. I wasn’t just talking about this year either just FYI.

Your playing with guys that were st type guys. A top NFL corner cb2 never took a snap and losing Jones - safety was a huge loss for this team.

The DL has been the strength for sure- it’s also the healthiest, besides the LB which are the weakest part of the D.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

He needs to hold his water a little bit better on deep balls, but all things considered he has definitely been a huge contributor for us.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

royalshank said:
Not from where I sit. We have depth issues at DB. If Noah was a player and could contribute perhaps a pass D would have been fine even without both Jones and Needham.
True on the depth issues. If Noah had started to work out then KK may never of been signed or perhaps with less injuries given opportunities back in TC to show his wares.
KK is better than Noah in one season although as you mentioned grabs unnecessary at times, compared to Noah after 3 and he still hasn't learned to turn his head round.
 
artdnj

artdnj

AL R said:
Look at the hand he has been dealt. I wasn’t just talking about this year either just FYI.

Your playing with guys that were st type guys. A top NFL corner cb2 never took a snap and losing Jones - safety was a huge loss for this team.

The DL has been the strength for sure- it’s also the healthiest, besides the LB which are the weakest part of the D.
I do see your point about injuries and health of that crew in general. Do you feel those things gives the fire Boyer cry something to think about? I have been screaming for his release but maybe you're right, just curious how you see it.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I think he will always be limited 1 on 1 in space as he lacks elite athleticism. That being said, he definitely has every tool, and more, that you could hope for from a starting slot CB. The ability to flex outside if the situation calls for it is a plus. Kid has more upside than Needham did as an UDFA IMO.
 
