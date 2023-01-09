Kader appreciation

I think we over hype him a bit but for an UDFA he’s been awesome. He still struggles 1:1 on the long ball as he’s not confident enough NOT to grab and tempt PI calls. However, he’ll get there - he’s good and he’ll get better. The comparisons to X are a little silly to me as by X 3td season he led the league in picks. There’s a reason Aaron Rodgers only threw at Kohou and not X and so on. That said, I don’t know where we’d be without KK’s emergence this year. I still want us to have 2 excellent lock down corners and one of them a ball hawk going forward. KK hasn’t gotten his hands on footballs yet - we’ll need some big plays that alter games from him. Not downplaying what the guy has meant to the team this year but I think we should keep our expectations reasonable.