Kader appreciation

Jamesw
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2019
- Messages
- 1,375
- Reaction score
- 4,007
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Bangkok
I really appreciate Kader K. Undrafted, forced to play as a rookie on the M.A.S.H. Unit of a defensive backfield. This kid has really had an impact on our season. He isn’t perfect. He sometimes draws a PI, but the kid hits hard, covers as good as X did in his rookie season and will only get better. Hits with bad intentions.
Im confident he can be the next generation lock down CB replacing X in 2 years and we draft a replacement for Jones this year. Its interesting that Grier seems to be better at finding late round or undrafted talent (Kader, McKinley, etc) more than first rounders.
