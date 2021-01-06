 Kansas City Quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kansas City Quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

jimthefin

Throw a ton of cash at him and steal him away from Andy Reid.


Do it now before Eric Bieniemy gets hired as a HC and they elevate Kafka in KC.


He likely turns them down to stay in KC but this guy is the NEXT BIG THING.
 
ANUFan

jimthefin said:
Throw a ton of cash at him and steal him away from Andy Reid.


Do it now before Eric Bieniemy gets hired as a HC and they elevate Kafka in KC.


He likely turns them down to stay in KC but this guy is the NEXT BIG THING.
If you're him would you rather come here to Miami or follow Bellamy to his next gig as his OC?

I'm going to where there's familiarity and 2 OCs haven't been OCs after their first season.
 
G

traptses said:
I’m hesitant to say anyone that has Patrick Mahomes is the next big coach. That’s like giving credit to Adam Gase in Denver
Exactly. Most of KC's big plays are just blown up plays that Mahomes creates something out of.
 
Travis34

chea
traptses said:
I’m hesitant to say anyone that has Patrick Mahomes is the next big coach. That’s like giving credit to Adam Gase in Denver
True, but to be fair, Manning was a known thing far, far before Gase. Mahomes is a young dude learning his craft, maybe Kafka had something to do with that? (Or Andy Reid)
 
ANUFan

Travis34 said:
Gonna have to wait until the chiefs lose a game
Not only that but you wanna wait and see what happens with New Orleans.

If Tua is supposed to be like Brees then whom better to manage him than someone that comes from that Saints system?
 
Rick Cartman

It is what it is
He's probably next to be the OC if Bieniemy gets a HC job. Reid may go back to calling the plays though full time if Bieniemy leaves though, as i understand Bieniemy had to earn play calling duty.
 
juniorseau55

The Finheaven Intimidator
You can bring the best offensive coordinator in the world but if you bring them to a situation where you have to bench your Quarterback then they are as good as a playstation Madden player with a gamepad.
 
ANUFan

ChambersWI said:
All KC people flat out say when Bienemy leaves Kafka gets the OC job
But are you REALLY an OC when Reid is there?
I'd rather follow Bellamy and know i don't have that huge Andy Reid and Co shadow over me.
 
