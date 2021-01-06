Kansas City Quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

Throw a ton of cash at him and steal him away from Andy Reid.
Do it now before Eric Bieniemy gets hired as a HC and they elevate Kafka in KC.
He likely turns them down to stay in KC but this guy is the NEXT BIG THING.
Exactly. Most of KC's big plays are just blown up plays that Mahomes creates something out of.I’m hesitant to say anyone that has Patrick Mahomes is the next big coach. That’s like giving credit to Adam Gase in Denver
True, but to be fair, Manning was a known thing far, far before Gase. Mahomes is a young dude learning his craft, maybe Kafka had something to do with that? (Or Andy Reid)I’m hesitant to say anyone that has Patrick Mahomes is the next big coach. That’s like giving credit to Adam Gase in Denver
Gonna have to wait until the chiefs lose a game
Might need one of @EasyRider classic pics hereYou can bring the best offensive coordinator in the world but if you bring them to a situation where you have to bench your Quarterback then they are as good as a playstation Madden player with a gamepad.
Highly doubt KC let's him leave
Especially if Bellamy is leaving. But you gotta think Reid is going to let Bellamy take a few folks.
All KC people flat out say when Bienemy leaves Kafka gets the OC job