Kareem Hunt Please

Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Fin-Loco said:
Yes please.

Meh..... He is in the final year of his contract, and Cleveland would have to take a 6.25m cap hit to move him. They would be better off if he just held out, unless they could garner a decent draft pick. Kind of like where we are at with MG. Not likely anyone is going to pony up a high pick for a one year rental. That's not even getting into the fact that he comes with some "baggage".

Don't see it happening.

Edit: after taking a closer look, the Browns would not take any cap hit. His contract is structured with a per game roster bonus, rather than amortized signing bonus. My mistake.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Mach2 said:
Meh..... He is in the final year of his contract, and Cleveland would have to take a 6.25m cap hit to move him. They would be better off if he just held out, unless they could garner a decent draft pick. Kind of like where we are at with MG. Not likely anyone is going to pony up a high pick for a one year rental. That's not even getting into the fact that he comes with some "baggage".

Don't see it happening.
Sure. Still wish we could get him.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
jtsacksyou said:
She literally assaulted him first. I’d take him.
That's not an excuse unless she was wielding some type of weapon. Sorry, a "man" has to walk away in that situation. You will never convince me otherwise.

That's not to say ppl can't learn from their mistakes. I'm not against second chances in life in many circumstances.
 
