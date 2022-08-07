Kareem Hunt Please

Fin-Loco
Yes please.
Meh..... He is in the final year of his contract, and Cleveland would have to take a 6.25m cap hit to move him. They would be better off if he just held out, unless they could garner a decent draft pick. Kind of like where we are at with MG. Not likely anyone is going to pony up a high pick for a one year rental. That's not even getting into the fact that he comes with some "baggage".Yes please.
Sure. Still wish we could get him.Meh..... He is in the final year of his contract, and Cleveland would have to take a 6.25m cap hit to move him. They would be better off if he just held out, unless they could garner a decent draft pick. Kind of like where we are at with MG. Not likely anyone is going to pony up a high pick for a one year rental. That's not even getting into the fact that he comes with some "baggage".
Don't see it happening.
I edited my post Loco. The Browns would not be responsible for any $ on the cap. Maybe not impossible.Sure. Still wish we could get him.
Would be a big upgrade.trading for a RB holding "in" for a new contract. what could possibly go wrong?
She literally assaulted him first. I’d take him.No thanks
A woman beating liar, I’ll pass
KC Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt Over Video of Him Brutalizing WomanTMZ Sports has obtained video of KC Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt attacking a woman in an Ohio hotel.www.tmz.com
That's not an excuse unless she was wielding some type of weapon. Sorry, a "man" has to walk away in that situation. You will never convince me otherwise.She literally assaulted him first. I’d take him.
Incredible runner.He’s about as toxic as Watson and and has bad character
Yeah he is, so was Josh Gordon, and All the other players with substance abuse and anger issues.Incredible runner