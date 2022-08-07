Kareem Hunt Please

Meh..... He is in the final year of his contract, and Cleveland would have to take a 6.25m cap hit to move him. They would be better off if he just held out, unless they could garner a decent draft pick. Kind of like where we are at with MG. Not likely anyone is going to pony up a high pick for a one year rental. That's not even getting into the fact that he comes with some "baggage".Don't see it happening.Edit: after taking a closer look, the Browns would not take any cap hit. His contract is structured with a per game roster bonus, rather than amortized signing bonus. My mistake.