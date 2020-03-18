Karras signed by Dolphins

Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Cost is fairly cheap. We have no one at the position that merits conversation. So wonder if we add another down the line to compete with Karras?
 
Travis34

Travis34

Solid move for sure. Glad we are adding help along the OL still and a guy many of us wanted. Just hope he can be average-ish at least.

I'd like to see us add an OT still though
 
foozool13

foozool13

Good move. One year prove it deals are perfect.

Whoever we get on the OL would be competing for a starting job/depth. Sign me up, just not at massive rates.
 
