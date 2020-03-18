Karras signed by Dolphins

Finfan83nj
That's what I'm wondering too. He is only 27 years old. They could have signed him to a 3 or 4 year deal.
Maybe training Deiter for the job...or they night snatch Biadasz or Kushenberry this year and have them apprentice.
I believe we're going to look at Michael Deiter in that spot, now that he's no longer a starting LG. Deiter started 16 games at C at Wisconsin.Cost is fairly cheap. We have no one at the position that merits conversation. So wonder if we add another down the line to compete with Karras?