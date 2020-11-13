Kay is picking Grant to shine and have a huge game!

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
MT DOLPHINS said:
Kay from good morning football giving Jakeem Grant a props today. Stating he should have a good game cause Prestons out! Hope she's right!


Nah he wont but let's hope. I hope to see Antonio Calloway catch a pass or 2.
 
that makes no sense to me. Maybe Hollins will get a bigger role in this game and maybe we'll get Shaheen and Gesicki more involved.
 
I'd like to see Gesicki get more involved for sure. Kid has skills and can be a matchup challenge for opposing teams. Our offense is just ultra predictable when he's on the field. You know we are gonna pass. I can't really back that up with numbers. So full disclosure I'm just running it with no back up whatsoever. So I'm open to ideas if you wanna dig in deep. Lol
 
I hope so, I was forced to start him in a keeper league with a bunch of guys on bye.

Also because I’m a Dolphins fan, more importantly.
 
I can see it with grant. Stop routes vs off. 8 to 12 yard variety

solid qb reads and ball out of hand.

small catch radius and target on anything else needs a pin point passer. Good thing we got one
 
