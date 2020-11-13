Kay is picking Grant to shine and have a huge game!

MT DOLPHINS
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2005
- Messages
- 32
- Reaction score
- 35
Kay from good morning football giving Jakeem Grant a props today. Stating he should have a good game cause Prestons out! Hope she's right!
Kay from good morning football giving Jakeem Grant a props today. Stating he should have a good game cause Prestons out! Hope she's right!
How misogynistic of youKay "eye candy" Adams? She's a football maven
who just happens to be kinda sexy!
I'm sure she has amazing insight
into eye mascara and...
Dear sir, BNF loves women! And I enjoy eye mascara!How misogynistic of you