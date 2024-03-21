 KC Man Steals Phins Gear during Chiefs/Dolphins Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

KC Man Steals Phins Gear during Chiefs/Dolphins Game

TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Apr 26, 2020
Weird news...
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Jackson County Prosecutors said John M. Brown, 30, took media equipment, football gear and clothing that was property of the Miami Dolphins totaling at least $25,000.

Among the items taken were football pads, pants, gloves, shoes, cold weather gear and game film, according to court documents.

https://amp.kansascity.com/news/local/crime/article286942485.html
 
That's messed up.
I get a KC fan stealing Raiders stuff and burning it, but why the rage, buddy? We're not really rivals, unless he's still pissed about Christmas day 1971.
 
I was thinking he was starting to try to get rid of the evidence and just didnt finish, maybe?
 
So my thoughts are were the Dolphins short on equipment for this game? Did the theft happen before or after the game?
 
