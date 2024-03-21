KC Man Steals Phins Gear during Chiefs/Dolphins Game

TrogdorTheBurninator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2020
- Messages
- 2,622
- Reaction score
- 5,003
- Location
- Miami
Weird news...
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Jackson County Prosecutors said John M. Brown, 30, took media equipment, football gear and clothing that was property of the Miami Dolphins totaling at least $25,000.
Among the items taken were football pads, pants, gloves, shoes, cold weather gear and game film, according to court documents.
https://amp.kansascity.com/news/local/crime/article286942485.html
