Kebo’s big board

Kebo
I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2014
- Messages
- 2,850
- Reaction score
- 4,320
- Location
- Georgia
1) Jalen Carter DT
2) Bryce Young QB
3) CJ Stroud QB
4) Will Anderson DE
5) Broderick Jones OT
6) Peter Skoronski OL
7) Joey Porter Jr CB
8) Devin Witherspoon CB
9) Myles Murphy DE
10) Anton Harrison OT
11) Bijan Robinson RB
12) Jaxson Smith-Njigba WR
13) Paris Johnson OT
14) Isaiah Foskey DE
15) Anthony Richardson QB
16) Will Levis QB
17) Tyree Wilson DE
18) Christian Gonzalez CB
19) Brian Bresee DT
20) Cam Smith CB
21) Kelee Ringo CB
22) Zay Flowers WR
23) Keion White DE
24) Quentin Johnston WR
25) Michael Mayer TE
26) Brian Branch S
27) Jordan Addison WR
28) Calijah Kancey DT
29) Lukas Van Ness DE
30) Ocyrus Torrence OG
31) John Michael Schmitz OC
32) Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE
33) Darnell Washington TE
34) Jaelyn Duncan OT
35) Trenton Simpson LB
36) Jalen Hyatt WR
37) Siaki Ika DT
38) Clark Phillips CB
39) Drew Sanders LB
40) Nolan Smith DE
41) Dawand Jones OT
42) Hendon Hooker QB
43) Zach Charbonnet RB
44) Darnell Wright OT
45) Daiyan Henley LB
46) Jahmyr Gibbs RB
47) Antonio Johnson S
48) Tuli Tuipolotu DE
49) Kayshon Boutte WR
50) BJ Ojulari DE
That is my top 50. Next 50 after the combine.
2) Bryce Young QB
3) CJ Stroud QB
4) Will Anderson DE
5) Broderick Jones OT
6) Peter Skoronski OL
7) Joey Porter Jr CB
8) Devin Witherspoon CB
9) Myles Murphy DE
10) Anton Harrison OT
11) Bijan Robinson RB
12) Jaxson Smith-Njigba WR
13) Paris Johnson OT
14) Isaiah Foskey DE
15) Anthony Richardson QB
16) Will Levis QB
17) Tyree Wilson DE
18) Christian Gonzalez CB
19) Brian Bresee DT
20) Cam Smith CB
21) Kelee Ringo CB
22) Zay Flowers WR
23) Keion White DE
24) Quentin Johnston WR
25) Michael Mayer TE
26) Brian Branch S
27) Jordan Addison WR
28) Calijah Kancey DT
29) Lukas Van Ness DE
30) Ocyrus Torrence OG
31) John Michael Schmitz OC
32) Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE
33) Darnell Washington TE
34) Jaelyn Duncan OT
35) Trenton Simpson LB
36) Jalen Hyatt WR
37) Siaki Ika DT
38) Clark Phillips CB
39) Drew Sanders LB
40) Nolan Smith DE
41) Dawand Jones OT
42) Hendon Hooker QB
43) Zach Charbonnet RB
44) Darnell Wright OT
45) Daiyan Henley LB
46) Jahmyr Gibbs RB
47) Antonio Johnson S
48) Tuli Tuipolotu DE
49) Kayshon Boutte WR
50) BJ Ojulari DE
That is my top 50. Next 50 after the combine.