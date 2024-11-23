 Keep an eye on … | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keep an eye on …

Dolfansal said:
Kurtis Rourke QB Indiana
Drew Allar QB Penn State

Both have size 6’5”, accuracy and intangibles. Would love to get them in round 2 to backup Tua next year.
I really like Allar. He has a lot of tools to work with.

Have not seen Rourke. Will check out his highlights.
 
Don't think we be drafting a QB in round 2.
 
