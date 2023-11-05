 Keep Heads High | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keep Heads High

P

Phinsfan76

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 26, 2020
Messages
83
Reaction score
144
Age
47
Location
Wichita
I know it's a tough loss today preceeded by several losses to top teams. But take a look below at our losses and opponents.

Buffalo - beat down after we beat down the Broncos. Analytics tend to predict a loss after that kind of game.

Phillidelphia- Superbow losers we lost a closer game than the score indicated. Plus really bad officiating.

Kansas City- Superbowl Champs beat us by 7. Could the Tyreek strip 6 of been the difference maker 4 sure IMO.


We are getting better and healthier as the season progresses. We have a bye to do a deep study on our losses as we will face possibly all those teams again. We come out healthy and win the games we should and win some of the games we could, we will be alright.
 
Bye week comes at a perfect time. They will be healthy and McDaniel can take stock of what they’ve done well and where they need to improve. It’s not how you’re playing in week 9 that counts.

Each of these losses to tier 1 teams has come on the road and they’re more competitive each game.
 
Libermaniac said:
Bye week comes at a perfect time. They will be healthy and McDaniel can take stock of what they’ve done well and where they need to improve. It’s not how you’re playing in week 9 that counts.

Each of these losses to tier 1 teams has come on the road and they’re more competitive each game.
Click to expand...
Spot on and how often do good team beat good teams twice in a season.
 
I'm trying.... I really am. It's hard to shake the feeling we've been fooled by this franchise once again and all this hype is just that, hype. We can't run the ball conventionally. We make stupid mistakes against good teams and our luck with officiating is God awful.

On the other hand, you gotta try to stay positive, we now know what it takes in the playoffs. The Eagles and Chiefs showed us what it will take.... and we're not far off. We just gotta take care of business and win out or only lose like 1 more time and go into the postseason healthy and kick both their asses in the two title games.
 
Libermaniac said:
Bye week comes at a perfect time. They will be healthy and McDaniel can take stock of what they’ve done well and where they need to improve. It’s not how you’re playing in week 9 that counts.

Each of these losses to tier 1 teams has come on the road and they’re more competitive each game.
Click to expand...
They’re never healthy.
 
MrChadRico said:
I'm trying.... I really am. It's hard to shake the feeling we've been fooled by this franchise once again and all this hype is just that, hype. We can't run the ball conventionally. We make stupid mistakes against good teams and our luck with officiating is God awful.

On the other hand, you gotta try to stay positive, we now know what it takes in the playoffs. The Eagles and Chiefs showed us what it will take.... and we're not far off. We just gotta take care of business and win out or only lose like 1 more time and go into the postseason healthy and kick both their asses in the two title games.
Click to expand...
We were able to run the ball in the 2nd half but the first half was not good.
 
Yup. The Buffalo game was really the only BAD loss we’ve had this year IMHO.

Philly was an epic **** show that I won’t dwell on and this game was close, even with the miscues on offence.

I think part of the issue is that we’ve bombed weaker teams so badly that we think it’s going to happen every week, even against the upper echelon teams. It’s not.

We have to learn how to win close games and not panic and get overwhelmed by nerves when we don’t score on every drive. Sometimes you have to grind these games out and it’s showing up in 3-4 key plays that makes the difference.
 
We're on to the raiders in two weeks......our next 5 games are raiders, jets, Washington ,Titans and jets......we could be 11-3 after those 5 games......trust me, I know we have to beat a good team at some point but the defense today gave me hope and the offense with Hunt and Achane back should be a shot in the arm
 
Phinsfan76 said:
We were able to run the ball in the 2nd half but the first half was not good.
Click to expand...
Everything was outside in the first half. And we didn’t adjust to the fact that none of them were successful. Our successful runs in the second half were inside runs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom