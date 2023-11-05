Keep Heads High

I'm trying.... I really am. It's hard to shake the feeling we've been fooled by this franchise once again and all this hype is just that, hype. We can't run the ball conventionally. We make stupid mistakes against good teams and our luck with officiating is God awful.



On the other hand, you gotta try to stay positive, we now know what it takes in the playoffs. The Eagles and Chiefs showed us what it will take.... and we're not far off. We just gotta take care of business and win out or only lose like 1 more time and go into the postseason healthy and kick both their asses in the two title games.