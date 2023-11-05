Keep Heads High

Phinsfan76
I know it's a tough loss today preceeded by several losses to top teams. But take a look below at our losses and opponents.
Buffalo - beat down after we beat down the Broncos. Analytics tend to predict a loss after that kind of game.
Phillidelphia- Superbow losers we lost a closer game than the score indicated. Plus really bad officiating.
Kansas City- Superbowl Champs beat us by 7. Could the Tyreek strip 6 of been the difference maker 4 sure IMO.
We are getting better and healthier as the season progresses. We have a bye to do a deep study on our losses as we will face possibly all those teams again. We come out healthy and win the games we should and win some of the games we could, we will be alright.
