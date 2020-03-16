Keep in mind...(Winning FA was unavoidable)

Flores love CBs, you want me to include Grier in here? fine... But ever since Flores got here, the Fins gave out a top paid CB contract 2 years in a row... Coincidence? Think not... Now depending on what happens with X, its still up in the air(scheme wise) whether he's looking for the best available CB in the NFL or if he's looking for the best UNIT. But one things for certain, he values CBs and its not a position he's willing to gamble on very much.

Lawson and Van Noy are the 2 other notable additions, again, solid players who DO THEIR JOB.(This one's for you JDW). He's bringing in front 7 guys who are reliable and basically riskless, while Lawson might not be a very high ceiling guy, he's a sound player that you're certainly not garenteed to easily duplicate with a draft prospect, even in the early rounds.(Is a Hayes comparison here really out of line?, if not, then these are really useful players)

As for the OL, I'd very much like it if they'd just pony up for another interior OL guy... I'd really really like it, you need solid guys there and its not something I want them to gamble with in the draft. No sweat here, it's not even the end of day one...

Im far from being a fan of Grier and co but this FA period has to be viewed differently. Its not a sustainable strategy but it doesnt mean it isnt the right thing to do given the Fins situation at this time. Giving away those big contracts was inevitable, because lets be frank, the Fins have no talent. Its really no coincidence they have money and draft picks, it came at the cost of giving it all away. So with that in mind, in this 1st offseason, they cant run a common "no non-sense" strategy here. They are starting from scratch.If there's anything to take away here, its where are they allocating cap space, what positions do they value? FA is the place to get solid players where you know most what you're getting, compared to the draft where you're really looking to hit on valuable positions for cheap contracts. In other words, the draft isnt where you're looking for immediate results, its where we get value.This is only the 1st day but there are obvious things going on here IMO...All in all, I like how they went about it, the home run off-season is still very much in play at this point. Just keep in mind that all those big contracts on D make it imperative that they field at least a handful of very good contributors on offense playing on rookie contracts, prefereably QB, OT and WRs... I thinks its pretty obvious by now that Flores wants a good D in 2020 and might be willing to be patient on offense going foward.