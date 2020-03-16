Keep in mind...(Winning FA was unavoidable)

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,966
Reaction score
9,856
Location
Montreal
Im far from being a fan of Grier and co but this FA period has to be viewed differently. Its not a sustainable strategy but it doesnt mean it isnt the right thing to do given the Fins situation at this time. Giving away those big contracts was inevitable, because lets be frank, the Fins have no talent. Its really no coincidence they have money and draft picks, it came at the cost of giving it all away. So with that in mind, in this 1st offseason, they cant run a common "no non-sense" strategy here. They are starting from scratch.

If there's anything to take away here, its where are they allocating cap space, what positions do they value? FA is the place to get solid players where you know most what you're getting, compared to the draft where you're really looking to hit on valuable positions for cheap contracts. In other words, the draft isnt where you're looking for immediate results, its where we get value.

This is only the 1st day but there are obvious things going on here IMO...

  • Flores love CBs, you want me to include Grier in here? fine... But ever since Flores got here, the Fins gave out a top paid CB contract 2 years in a row... Coincidence? Think not... Now depending on what happens with X, its still up in the air(scheme wise) whether he's looking for the best available CB in the NFL or if he's looking for the best UNIT. But one things for certain, he values CBs and its not a position he's willing to gamble on very much.
  • Lawson and Van Noy are the 2 other notable additions, again, solid players who DO THEIR JOB.(This one's for you JDW). He's bringing in front 7 guys who are reliable and basically riskless, while Lawson might not be a very high ceiling guy, he's a sound player that you're certainly not garenteed to easily duplicate with a draft prospect, even in the early rounds.(Is a Hayes comparison here really out of line?, if not, then these are really useful players)
  • As for the OL, I'd very much like it if they'd just pony up for another interior OL guy... I'd really really like it, you need solid guys there and its not something I want them to gamble with in the draft. No sweat here, it's not even the end of day one...

All in all, I like how they went about it, the home run off-season is still very much in play at this point. Just keep in mind that all those big contracts on D make it imperative that they field at least a handful of very good contributors on offense playing on rookie contracts, prefereably QB, OT and WRs... I thinks its pretty obvious by now that Flores wants a good D in 2020 and might be willing to be patient on offense going foward.
 
Last edited:
Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,236
Reaction score
8,431
Flores fired the OC after burdening him with a young QB who didn't know the system and an entirely new offense. The defense sucked too, so Flores only has himself to point to if we don't improve. Sooooooooooooo, he spent big and brought in veterans who he believes can run his system at a high level. Van Noy is a known quantity, so good choice, even if the contract is high. Jones is overpaid, but he needs 2 lock down CB's to cover for our lack of a pass rush, so I understand it.

Just FYI @NBP81 , I'm only grabbing one of those beers after I've drank another 4.5, and with the half beer left I'll be turning to you and saying "hold my beer .... I'm gonna be gettin' me one uh those!"
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,427
Reaction score
2,672
If you don't have players to put pressure on the QB, better have corners that can cover.

Seems like the draft will be heavy on the offensive side of the ball.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,791
Reaction score
3,260
Couldn't have said it any better.

If Miami keeps Howard, this could be one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Have to believe the draft is very much about offense. A quarterback, two tackles pretty early, maybe a running back somewhere late first, early second.

That said, I can't stop dreaming on what the defense could be if the Dolphins got Derrick Brown at #5.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,966
Reaction score
9,856
Location
Montreal
AdamD13 said:
Seems like the draft will be heavy on the offensive side of the ball.
Click to expand...
As it should IMO... I might get crushed for saying this but if the Fins come out of the 1st with Tua and a good Tackle, and out of the 2nd with either Reagor or Edwards, we're looking at a pretty decent team in 2020...
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,966
Reaction score
9,856
Location
Montreal
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Couldn't have said it any better.

If Miami keeps Howard, this could be one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Have to believe the draft is very much about offense. A quarterback, two tackles pretty early, maybe a running back somewhere late first, early second.

That said, I can't stop dreaming on what the defense could be if the Dolphins got Derrick Brown at #5.
Click to expand...
Definitely breaking things if they draft a DT with a 1st 2 years in a row.... Dont like a RB that early either but you already know that :lol: ... I LOVE 1x QB + 2x Tackles though.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
1,474
Reaction score
3,363
Location
Marco Island
They are swinging for the fences. With these moves it's not going to be some small improvement. They want playoffs next year. My bet is 10 new starters at least between FA and draft.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
699
Reaction score
369
Other than Free Safety I would think the Draft focus will be on Offense.I would not pass on a quality DL or LB but they would have to really be the best value or I am looking Offense.

QB/OT/WR/RB in that order for me. I would take a top TE if it made sense on the board, not a need but i like having multiple TE sets.
 
R

Russ57

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
305
Reaction score
293
Has to be QB and OT's in the draft. I felt there was good value at CB with the 2A pick. After signing Jones you have to think WR, RB, or safety.

OR....maybe something is up with Howard?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,966
Reaction score
9,856
Location
Montreal
Fin-Loco said:
They are swinging for the fences. With these moves it's not going to be some small improvement. They want playoffs next year. My bet is 10 new starters at least between FA and draft.
Click to expand...
I dont see it that way at all... It might look like it but realistically, unless you thought they'd sign like 20 FAs for 4-6M per contracts, this was pretty much what they had to do...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom