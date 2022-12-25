Keep talking about playoffs and lose

lotion
Jane Gum
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2003
- Messages
- 987
- Reaction score
- 362
These guys are high on their own supply I saw multiple players talking playoffs. They blow another game this time at home with a lead.
You can count the good defensive players on one hand if you’re lucky and they are being led by a retard.
McNuts needs to get control letting your players run around talking playoffs in the middle of a skid. Nothing is certain you have one game season.
News flash they aren’t making the playoffs.
