Keep talking about playoffs and lose

lotion

lotion

Jane Gum
Joined
Mar 13, 2003
Messages
987
Reaction score
362
These guys are high on their own supply I saw multiple players talking playoffs. They blow another game this time at home with a lead.

You can count the good defensive players on one hand if you’re lucky and they are being led by a retard.

McNuts needs to get control letting your players run around talking playoffs in the middle of a skid. Nothing is certain you have one game season.

News flash they aren’t making the playoffs.
 
Created Player

Created Player

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
167
Reaction score
239
Age
42
Location
So Cal
Why even make the playoffs and provide more false hope for those that were sold that this team was “different”

We’ll get dismantled by KC as a 7 seed.

Two years ago the 7 seed didn’t even exist and the fanbase will be happy because “we made the playoffs” 🤦🏻‍♂️
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,769
Reaction score
4,412
Location
Home
They are not good enough. QB is not clutch. Defense Is a mess. Special teams is garbage. This is a borderline .500 team which is exactly where they will end up. Not good enough and Grier needs to be fired because of this.
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,400
Reaction score
843
Age
39
Location
Arizona
Look Miami wins next week and Jets lose Miami is a near lock somehow. Think about that. Four straight losses and still a good chance to make the playoffs. That’s how much of a great start this team blew.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,151
Reaction score
29,055
Location
Columbus, OH
Despacio said:
Look Miami wins next week and Jets lose Miami is a near lock somehow. Think about that. Four straight losses and still a good chance to make the playoffs. That’s how much of a great start this team blew.
lol Just imagine if the playoffs were still at 6 spots instead of 7?
 
2:00 you have the ball and are down 6 points.. THATS when you step up and QB1 doesn’t have it. Everyone takes turns stroking this guy for meaningless stats being clutch with the season on the line is the only stat that matters.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
613
Reaction score
1,198
Age
29
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
Grier should be on the hot seat because this is not a rebuilding team even with a new coach. Grier's best result has been barely around .500 and miss the playoffs and now with a questionable QB, holes everywhere, and limited draft capital.
 
Despacio said:
Look Miami wins next week and Jets lose Miami is a near lock somehow. Think about that. Four straight losses and still a good chance to make the playoffs. That’s how much of a great start this team blew.
Only reason why we’re still even in this thing is because they added the 7 seed. Prior years we’d be like almost dead at this point.
 
C

Cleo'sLemon

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
37
Reaction score
53
Age
36
Location
Rochester
When that Jackass Stephen A. declared Miami a for sure playoff team we should have all known they were fools gold. I feel bad for Tyreek, Waddle, and Wilkins those guys deserve to be on a contender. Phillips has shown a lot of Promise too and I see a bright future for him, I just don't know where this team can realistically go to become contenders. My shit list grows weekly but I'd say Chubb is number 1, the guy doesn't do shit and is going to cost any chance of fixes in the offseason. Really it's Grier's fault for being a terrible evaluator of talent, if we had a good scout team and GM there's no way in hell they would have made that deal. It's time for Ross to sell the team to an owner that hires people who produces results instead of promoting people he likes.
 
