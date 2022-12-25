Keep talking about playoffs and lose

When that Jackass Stephen A. declared Miami a for sure playoff team we should have all known they were fools gold. I feel bad for Tyreek, Waddle, and Wilkins those guys deserve to be on a contender. Phillips has shown a lot of Promise too and I see a bright future for him, I just don't know where this team can realistically go to become contenders. My shit list grows weekly but I'd say Chubb is number 1, the guy doesn't do shit and is going to cost any chance of fixes in the offseason. Really it's Grier's fault for being a terrible evaluator of talent, if we had a good scout team and GM there's no way in hell they would have made that deal. It's time for Ross to sell the team to an owner that hires people who produces results instead of promoting people he likes.