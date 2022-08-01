Keeper League Needs Managers

I have a Yahoo league which disbanded after 5 years. It is a Keeper League with rosters, ready to go. I cut from 10 to 8 teams to make all teams fairly equal to start. You can trade draft picks, keepers when final for picks and bonus keepers for picks early.



It can be a hell of a lot of fun with all teams having considerable talent. I'll post 2 of 3 keepers I see as value for each team plus the first round draft after taking out the keepers.



No money unless everyone wants it.