Keeper League Needs Managers

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,395
Reaction score
346
I have a Yahoo league which disbanded after 5 years. It is a Keeper League with rosters, ready to go. I cut from 10 to 8 teams to make all teams fairly equal to start. You can trade draft picks, keepers when final for picks and bonus keepers for picks early.

It can be a hell of a lot of fun with all teams having considerable talent. I'll post 2 of 3 keepers I see as value for each team plus the first round draft after taking out the keepers.

No money unless everyone wants it.
 
Last edited:
The league is 10 team, 3 keeper + a bonus undrafted from waivers. Here’s the draft order with 2 top keepers I picked for each team:

  1. Chase 7, Andrews 5
  2. J Williams 7, Dobbins 16
  3. Metcalf 5, Waller 11
  4. J Allen 7, Debo 8
  5. Jefferson 14, Fournette 5
  6. Ekeler 3, Etienne 16 (My Team)
  7. Diggs 8, Swift 6
  8. Cupp 3, Akers 16
1st Round Projected Draft Without Keepers

1 Taylor
2 McCaffrey
3 Cook
4 Henry
5Harris
6 Mixon
7 Kelce
8Adams
 
