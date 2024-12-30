 Keeping Rodgers out of the 500 TD club. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keeping Rodgers out of the 500 TD club.

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
18,595
Reaction score
37,089
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
So obviously he didn’t throw a TD yesterday and remains stuck on 499. Sure would be great to keep him out of that group.

I had a lot of respect what he did with GB but I’ve grown to dislike the guy.

Winning the game and making the playoffs is the only true focus but it would be nice to also have this feather in our cap as well.

Let him come back next year and struggle with the Giants or Raiders, if he wants that milestone.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I don't care about that, I just want to win the game and for the Chiefs to beat the Broncos.
Click to expand...
Ya and the odds of both those things happening are slim to none. Plus do you really want to to see the Dolphins get destroyed in Buffalo in the playoffs? If they do get in they are one and done because we have all seen that movie before and know how it ends.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Ya and the odds of both those things happening are slim to none. Plus do you really want to to see the Dolphins get destroyed in Buffalo in the playoffs? If they do get in they are one and done. We have all seen that movie before and know how it ends.
Click to expand...

They needed a 61 yard FG and a shitty penalty on the last drive to beat us in Buffalo. Tua was nearly perfect.

I’d love the chance to play in Buffalo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom