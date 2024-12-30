Keeping Rodgers out of the 500 TD club.

The Ghost
So obviously he didn’t throw a TD yesterday and remains stuck on 499. Sure would be great to keep him out of that group.
I had a lot of respect what he did with GB but I’ve grown to dislike the guy.
Winning the game and making the playoffs is the only true focus but it would be nice to also have this feather in our cap as well.
Let him come back next year and struggle with the Giants or Raiders, if he wants that milestone.
