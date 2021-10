It won’t surprise me if Jerry Jones doesn’t convince McCarty to retire or take another position with the Cowboys front office so he doesn’t lose Moore to another team. Unless the Cowboys win the SB this year I would be shocked if Moore isn’t the HC next year.

I also think if Jones wants to retain McCarty as the HC for a year or two more, he could tell Moore that he is going to be the next HC and that might prevent Moore from wanting to go to another team.