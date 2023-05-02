 Kelly Compares Phins & Jets Post Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kelly Compares Phins & Jets Post Draft

KevInMotion

KevInMotion

Running @ 24 FPS
Joined
Sep 6, 2005
Messages
1,760
Reaction score
703
Location
Orlando
Isn't he in Pittsburgh? Why is he talking about our Phins?

Hey Omar, keep our teams name out yo mouf.
 
KevInMotion

KevInMotion

Running @ 24 FPS
Joined
Sep 6, 2005
Messages
1,760
Reaction score
703
Location
Orlando
MDFINFAN said:
No he's back writing on Fin for SI
Click to expand...
Ewwwwwww

Jim Carrey Vomit GIF
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
21,263
Reaction score
24,104
You can't blame Jets fans for being excited. But Rodgers is winding down his career, while Tua is on the rise. I know every conversation with Tua earns the caveat, "if he stays healthy. "

But if he does, I think Miami is a better bet than the Jets.

It's a loaded division and a tough conference. Right now, IMO everyone is chasing Kansas City and Cincinnati.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom