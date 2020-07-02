Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 1,995
- Reaction score
- 4,617
- Location
- Miami, FL
Kelly: Dolphins have as much talent as any other AFC East team, so bar should be set higher for Flores in 2020 | Commentary
After all the offseason additions made, the expectations should be raised on Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his coaching staff for this coming season because this roster finally has talent, and the AFC East hasn't been this weak in two decades.
www.sun-sentinel.com