Kelly: Dolphins have as much talent as any other AFC East team, so bar should be set higher for Flores in 2020

From top to bottom the Bills have the most talented team and I'm not sure its all that close. Whether they have the coaching and/or QB to take advantage of it is another question.



I think most people are aware that this team is a year away from competing. OLine and safety look a bit frightening at the moment and its never been wise to assume that the highly touted prospect will produce from day one. Flores is still working with a defense composed of a mix of holdovers that don't really fit (McMillan/Baker), a few high priced and talented free agents, and a bunch of kids. Its going to be another year before that becomes his unit.



What this team has on the offensive end is probably a mystery even to the coaches. We're all hoping for the best with Williams, Parker and Wilson but who really knows what we're going to see? The oline could be something respectable or could be a complete disaster. The one stable element it the erratic 40 yr old journeyman QB.



Whether its 10-6 or 6-10 I think Flores gets judged on the continual improvement of the youngsters, a defense that can get the most out of its big money acquisitions, and the development of an environment that Tua can step into without getting killed or burdened with outsized expectations.