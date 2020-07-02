Kelly: Dolphins have as much talent as any other AFC East team, so bar should be set higher for Flores in 2020

I disagree.

Miami has brought in talent, but nothing replaces being between the lines with your actual team.

Buffalo and since NE added Newton, are the 2 favorites in the East. Buffalo will rise and fall with their young QB, will he learn from that playoff lose or settle into mediocrity? Does that BUF defense also learn from that loss and move forward?

NE? Sorry, but when BB can squeeze double digit wins out of a Matt Cassel QB team....tough to over look them with a former MVP. No matter how flawed that QB is.
 
From top to bottom the Bills have the most talented team and I'm not sure its all that close. Whether they have the coaching and/or QB to take advantage of it is another question.

I think most people are aware that this team is a year away from competing. OLine and safety look a bit frightening at the moment and its never been wise to assume that the highly touted prospect will produce from day one. Flores is still working with a defense composed of a mix of holdovers that don't really fit (McMillan/Baker), a few high priced and talented free agents, and a bunch of kids. Its going to be another year before that becomes his unit.

What this team has on the offensive end is probably a mystery even to the coaches. We're all hoping for the best with Williams, Parker and Wilson but who really knows what we're going to see? The oline could be something respectable or could be a complete disaster. The one stable element it the erratic 40 yr old journeyman QB.

Whether its 10-6 or 6-10 I think Flores gets judged on the continual improvement of the youngsters, a defense that can get the most out of its big money acquisitions, and the development of an environment that Tua can step into without getting killed or burdened with outsized expectations.
 
There's a lot of similarities between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are immensely talented, especially on defense, but are probably being held back due to their choice at QB. Allen isn't an accurate QB and it was true in college and his first two years in the NFL. Also it was apparent in both games last year that Flores looked like the better coach than McDermott. If Grier nailed this offseason and closed the talent gap, it will be even more prevalent.

I think NE is good for at least 6 games just off Belichick and that Defense alone, but that offense takes years to learn and Cam Newton or Stidham will take time to master; Hoyer is probably collecting a check this season to help the other QBs grasp the system. That offense is extremely more complex than the one Cassel ran in 2008. If you recall Flores fired Oshea in part because of how complex the system he brought from New England was for the players to grasp.

There's an opportunity to be better this year and we should have raised expectations.
 
I think at least on paper, Miami has improved. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. I'm more uncertain about the offense and the new coaches. On defense, there seems to be continuity which should help push improvement. Not sure what to expect overall. I just know Flores looks to be the real deal. 6-7 wins is my prediction a slight improvement in the Win/Lose column and hopefully in the play on the field.
 
They certainly have more talent going into the 2020 than they had going into 2019. Yet much of that talent are young players who have never played a single play in the NFL. The veteran free agents should be upgrades but the past experience the Dolphins have had with most of their free agents is they were never as productive in a Dolphin uniform as they were projected to be when they were signed. So we will have to wait and see how productive this class of free agents will be and how long it will take the rookies to develop into competent NFL players.
I view the 2020 season as season 2 of the rebuilding process and with a tougher schedule on paper than the 2019 schedule, I think this will be 5-7 win season.
 
I think it's obvious we will have a much better team this year. That might not equate to more wins though unfortunately. With the tough schedule, a bunch of new players, a shortened offseason etc. there are going to be some growing pains. It sucks, losing sucks, but could you imagine having a talented roster and another top 10 pick next year? 2021 really does seem to be the year for us to get rolling with no excuses. With all of that being said however it wouldnt surprise me if we pushed for a playoff spot this year either...
 
We may, or may not have the most talent in the AFCE. What we lack in certain areas, such as O-line, is experience. We could have multiple pro bowl players, or we could still have squat.

At reciever, we could be tops in the east overall, or we could be last.

Defensively I think our personnel/coach/philosophy combo is a top third NFL "D" by the end of the year.
 
bills are a joke and so is josh Allen. I bet they still lose twice to New England. I’ll take them seriously when they actually win the division or end a playoff drought that’s even longer than Miami’s
 
I don't see the point of raising the bar at all for Flores' expectations. He doesn't need a bar. He wants to win as much as he can. Articles like this just prove how little Omar knows about running anything.
 
Finfan83nj said:
www.sun-sentinel.com

Kelly: Dolphins have as much talent as any other AFC East team, so bar should be set higher for Flores in 2020 | Commentary

After all the offseason additions made, the expectations should be raised on Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his coaching staff for this coming season because this roster finally has talent, and the AFC East hasn't been this weak in two decades.
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com
Click to expand...
Miami may be the most talented, but too much of that talent is 'potential' when compared to BUF/NE experience. I think NE D is overrated. TB made their job easier by putting up 50ppg. They were mediocre when tied or losing at halftime. I don't see Cam as the cerebral QB BB wants and don't see him getting comfortable in the system. BUF is tougher, but their success is on the QB and no one knows if he'll improve over previous seasons. Miami may have 'competitive' talent, but the inexperience will hurt
 
