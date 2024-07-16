 Kendall Fuller: An Upgrade over Xavien Howard? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kendall Fuller: An Upgrade over Xavien Howard?

The Dolphins cut ties with All-Pro corner Xavien Howard this off-season, and he is coming off two mediocre seasons. Howard is coming off back-to-back seasons of only one interception, and this past season grading a 55.1 (Compared to Fuller’s 83.1) on Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins replaced...
