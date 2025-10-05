Kenneth Grant

Dolph N.Fan
Anyone else glad we Took Grant 13th overall? Looking like a future hall of famer out there.
And why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?Happens when you draft for need instead of picking for best player available. Especially when you had a roster with only one elite player on it.
I agree. Our Punter is elite.Happens when you draft for need instead of picking for best player available. Especially when you had a roster with only one elite player on it.
Grier should have been gone a long time ago. However Ross kept him around for whatever reason. Sadly Ross wasted a golden opportunity to make his team into a serious contender. Instead he has one of the worst teams in the league.And why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?
Yeah, I meant Hill at the time of the draft. I guess right now the punter may be the best player on the team.I agree. Our Punter is elite.
9 picks in rounds 1 and 2 has gotten miami to 1-4 currently. How are you not fired after whiffing that bad? When Houston has tanked, rebuilt, won a division and a playoff game since the Tunsil trade and miami still hasn’t won anything since. How does Grier survive that?Grier should have been gone a long time ago. However Ross kept him around for whatever reason. Sadly Ross wasted a golden opportunity to make his team into a serious contender. Instead he has one of the worst teams in the league.
Maybe Grier can shed some light on picking Cam Smith in the first roundAnd why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?
I sound like an old record but I never liked Grant ..I wanted Warren ..and he'd be way more helpful than Grant right now..Anyone else glad we Took Grant 13th overall? Looking like a future hall of famer out there.
I wanted jihad first but Warren 2nd so I feel yaTyler Warren should have been the pick!
Cause they are looking at the short term and saving their necks .. they'd don't care if they were better players at positions of need in one or two seasons ..they wanted to plug current holes.And why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?
Many of us wanted Warren, but then bought the fool’s gold that is Grant. Did you see how excited the Colts FO was when we picked him and let Warren fall into their laps? Speaks volumes.I sound like an old record but I never liked Grant ..I wanted Warren ..and he'd be way more helpful than Grant right now..