Kenneth Grant

13. Anybody else superstitious? I'm not. I just put it to this Front Office.
 
And why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?
Grier should have been gone a long time ago. However Ross kept him around for whatever reason. Sadly Ross wasted a golden opportunity to make his team into a serious contender. Instead he has one of the worst teams in the league.
 
Grier should have been gone a long time ago. However Ross kept him around for whatever reason. Sadly Ross wasted a golden opportunity to make his team into a serious contender. Instead he has one of the worst teams in the league.
9 picks in rounds 1 and 2 has gotten miami to 1-4 currently. How are you not fired after whiffing that bad? When Houston has tanked, rebuilt, won a division and a playoff game since the Tunsil trade and miami still hasn’t won anything since. How does Grier survive that?
 
And why is Miami always drafting for need? Hmm maybe Grier can shed some light on this?
Cause they are looking at the short term and saving their necks .. they'd don't care if they were better players at positions of need in one or two seasons ..they wanted to plug current holes.
Grant's pick is on Grier but this is also on Ross for not firing Grier last offseason even if he knew he was going. To be fired later this season or next offseason .
 
I sound like an old record but I never liked Grant ..I wanted Warren ..and he'd be way more helpful than Grant right now..
Many of us wanted Warren, but then bought the fool’s gold that is Grant. Did you see how excited the Colts FO was when we picked him and let Warren fall into their laps? Speaks volumes.
 
