Kenny stills arrested in Louisville

Texans WR Kenny Stills Arrested, Among 87 Protesters Facing Felony Charges
TIM DANIELSJULY 15, 202042
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested Tuesday during a protest march in Louisville and is among 87 protesters facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Lucas Aulbach of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Stills, who joined the group in demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, also faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
