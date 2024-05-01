Keon Coleman vs Malik Washington

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
I'm not about to give away my reasearch just because but I'm willing to bet Malik will have a better rookie season than Keon.
Any takers?
Any takers?
I'm not about to give away my reasearch just because but I'm willing to bet Malik will have a better rookie season than Keon.
Any takers?
First off, he's miscast in Buffalo. Curtis Samuel and Shakir are almost slot exclusive, thus Keon is almost a lock to play outside and I don't think he can consistently win there.I wouldnt take that bet
But talk to us about what you’re thinking ?
This.I believe Washington has an opportunity to be an excellent WR for the Dolphins but as long as Hill and Waddle remain healthy, he isn’t going to get nearly the opportunities in the passing game as Coleman will in Buffalo.
Coleman is already listed as a starting WR on Buffalo’s pre season depth chart while Malik is listed behind Berrios
on the Dolphins depth chart.
While obviously Malik could move ahead of Berrios as the season progresses. Coleman will likely be no worst than the 2nd WR for the Bills and because of this Allen will likely be looking to throw to him more than Tua will be looking to throw to Washington.
This doesn’t mean I don’t think Washington can be every bit as good as Coleman. Allen just doesn’t have a Hill or Waddle to throw the ball to while Tua does.
I like this kind of party :)First off, he's miscast in Buffalo. Curtis Samuel and Shakir are almost slot exclusive, thus Keon is almost a lock to play outside and I don't think he can consistently win there.
Yeah, he's tall but I don't see as much materialized contested catch ability as some hope he'll display in the NFL.
His deep speed is poor, his route running is meh, his ball tracking is also not great.
He is great getting off the LOS and his body control and fluidity allow him to get open quick but he'll seriously struggle getting open past 10 yards.
His best asset currently is his play with the ball on his hands but that's also Samuel's and Shakir's meal ticket.
He's best suited as a big slot/H-Back type and he won't get a chance to play that role when they desperately need him on the outside.
There are many more reasons but that's my #1. He's not who everone hopes he is.
Not to discredit his strengths or accomplishments. I would have like him here playing the slot but I don't think he can win outside against NFL corners.
I believe Washington has an opportunity to be an excellent WR for the Dolphins but as long as Hill and Waddle remain healthy, he isn’t going to get nearly the opportunities in the passing game as Coleman will in Buffalo.
Coleman is already listed as a starting WR on Buffalo’s pre season depth chart while Malik is listed behind Berrios
on the Dolphins depth chart.
While obviously Malik could move ahead of Berrios as the season progresses. Coleman will likely be no worst than the 2nd WR for the Bills and because of this Allen will likely be looking to throw to him more than Tua will be looking to throw to Washington.
This doesn’t mean I don’t think Washington can be every bit as good as Coleman. Allen just doesn’t have a Hill or Waddle to throw the ball to while Tua does.