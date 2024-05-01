Keon Coleman vs Malik Washington

First off, he's miscast in Buffalo. Curtis Samuel and Shakir are almost slot exclusive, thus Keon is almost a lock to play outside and I don't think he can consistently win there.



Yeah, he's tall but I don't see as much materialized contested catch ability as some hope he'll display in the NFL.



His deep speed is poor, his route running is meh, his ball tracking is also not great.



He is great getting off the LOS and his body control and fluidity allow him to get open quick but he'll seriously struggle getting open past 10 yards.



His best asset currently is his play with the ball on his hands but that's also Samuel's and Shakir's meal ticket.



He's best suited as a big slot/H-Back type and he won't get a chance to play that role when they desperately need him on the outside.



There are many more reasons but that's my #1. He's not who everone hopes he is.



Not to discredit his strengths or accomplishments. I would have like him here playing the slot but I don't think he can win outside against NFL corners.