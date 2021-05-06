I know people hate considering players that are freshly released by another team, but Kerryon Johnson seems like a nice fit at rb. Former high draft pick, still young and could be had a decent price. Not looking at him to solve all of Miami's rb needs, but he would be a nice addition for camp to compete with Gaskin, Ahmad, Brown, Doaks Laird and Scarlett. I actually think they would release Scarlett if they signed Johnson.