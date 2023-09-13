 Kevin Harlan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kevin Harlan

arge13

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
190
Reaction score
538
This guy has quickly become my favorite, and his calls are burned into memory. (I can do without Trent Green for the most part, however).

Started last year when he covered the Dolphins in Baltimore, and I have watched those replays countless times. Continued the following week when we beat the Bills at home (Deep play to Waddle early 4th is another perfect example)

Then, of course, again last week in L.A. I can listen to his call on the last Dolphin drive of "HE'S GOT HILL, HE'S GOT HILL, HE BEAT JAMES...WHAT A PLAY!!"
 
arge13 said:
This guy has quickly become my favorite, and his calls are burned into memory. (I can do without Trent Green for the most part, however).

Started last year when he covered the Dolphins in Baltimore, and I have watched those replays countless times. Continued the following week when we beat the Bills at home (Deep play to Waddle early 4th is another perfect example)

Then, of course, again last week in L.A. I can listen to his call on the last Dolphin drive of "HE'S GOT HILL, HE'S GOT HILL, HE BEAT JAMES...WHAT A PLAY!!"
Click to expand...

Actually, it started the season prior when Miami beat NE to give the Chiefs the #1 seed. Harlan quipped he was announcing 2 games.
 
His calls were great and get the fans pumped on both sides.

Green kept messing up stats or whatever he was talking about, which was distracting imo.
 
utahphinsfan said:
Because Josh Allen lets him



We'd all need a good cardiologist
Click to expand...
Brent Musburger was right. When Romo first started I actually liked him and he was a breath of fresh air. But like Musburger said, the more removed Romo was from the game the more his quality would decrease. Romo has gotten worse with every year. Teams have changed their playcalling significantly since he last played and he isn't guessing them as correctly like he did when he first started. Nowadays he puts way too much effort in trying to predict the play.

And of course he's insufferable when it comes to a QB like Josh Allen and we have to hear Romo do the slurpety slurp, Every bad pass from Tua gets called out by Romo but a bad pass from Allen and he's like oh perfect pass there just a little too much to the outside. lol then it wasn't a perfect pass you bum.
 
Harlan is awesome. Listening to Nantz and Romo was like watching paint dry compared.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom