Kevin Harlan

Brent Musburger was right. When Romo first started I actually liked him and he was a breath of fresh air. But like Musburger said, the more removed Romo was from the game the more his quality would decrease. Romo has gotten worse with every year. Teams have changed their playcalling significantly since he last played and he isn't guessing them as correctly like he did when he first started. Nowadays he puts way too much effort in trying to predict the play.And of course he's insufferable when it comes to a QB like Josh Allen and we have to hear Romo do the slurpety slurp, Every bad pass from Tua gets called out by Romo but a bad pass from Allen and he's like oh perfect pass there just a little too much to the outside. lol then it wasn't a perfect pass you bum.