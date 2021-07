Film study. In all the collective bargaining era of less off-season mandates, less hours per practice, less practices, and the joke of only 18 padded practices per year ... guys who live, eat and breathe football are becoming a dying breed. It's all about making that money ... and as great as technology is about serving these things up on a silver platter ... precious few professionals work at it anywhere near as much as Zach Thomas did.



His "measurables" were bad ... but part of the reason was they never measured his work ethic or commitment to being great. IMHO, this should be praised and revered. They're all compensated very, very well these days ... but many of them simply do not put as much into the game any more.