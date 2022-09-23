 Key player for Sunday Win: Mike Gesicki | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Key player for Sunday Win: Mike Gesicki

Obviously, the OL will have to give Tua sometime.

But you better believe after last weeks performance by both Waddle and Hill defenses will really invest more to limit them.

When you take that into consideration and the Bills seemingly will be without key guys in defense and in the secondary. It makes the possibility of trying to double the aforementioned players even more.

That leaves guys like M.Gesicki whom oddly enough has had good games(statistically) against the Bills.

I have a good feeling Miami is aware of this too and expect to featur lots of Gesicki this Sunday.

 
Honestly, I believe it's going to be Mostert. I think we might get outside and break a few big runs.
 
